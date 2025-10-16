Holger Rune vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Holger Rune vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: October 16, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Stockholm Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Kungliga tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: € 706,850

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Rune in action (Getty)

Top seed Holger Rune will look to begin his campaign at the 2025 Stockholm Open as he takes on Marton Fucsovics in the second round.

2025 has seen Rune have some decent results in between disappointing exits at Tour-level events. He won a title at Barcelona, winning against an in-form Carlos Alcaraz in the final. On the hard courts, the Danish player reached the final at Indian Wells (lost to Jack Draper) and had quarterfinal finishes at Cincinnati and Shanghai.

However, in between these impressive results, Rune has had three first-round exits and six second-round exits this season, including at two Majors. Coming into Stockholm, he reached the quarterfinal in the previous event in Shanghai, losing 6-2, 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Valentin Vacherot. At the Stockholm Open, he got a bye in the first round.

Playing at both the Challenger Tour and on the main Tour, Marton Fucsovics has won over forty matches this season. The Hungarian player won the Manama Challenger event with a win over Andrea Vavassori and also had two other quarterfinal finishes at the Challenger events at Noumea and Murcia.

On the main Tour, Fucsovics won the Winston-Salem Open, winning 6-3, 7-6 (3) over Botic Van de Zandschulp in the final. He also reached the semifinal in Bucharest and had a quarterfinal finish at Stuttgart. At the Stockholm Open, he began his campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Jesper de Jong in the first round.

Holger Rune vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Rune has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Fucsovics, winning the only match 6-3, 7-5 at the 2023 Miami Open.

Holger Rune vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -210 -1.5 (+115) Over 22.5 (-110) Marton Fucsovics +160 +1.5 (-165) Under 22.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Overall, Rune has reached six hard-court finals in his career, winning two titles on the surface. Of the six finals, four have been on indoor-hard courts, with both his hard-court titles coming indoors, as he won the 2022 Stockholm Open and the 2022 Paris Masters.

Fucsovics has reached three hard-court finals, with his only title on the surface coming at Winston-Salem this year. The other two finals for the Hungarian player came on indoor hard courts, as he reached the final of the 2019 Sofia Open (lost to Daniil Medvedev) and the 2021 Rotterdam Open (lost to Andrey Rublev).

Rune is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the highest seed and a former champion in Stockholm.

Pick- Rune to win in straight sets

Holger Rune vs Marton Fucsovics betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Rune to win

Tip 2: One of the sets goes to a tiebreak

Tip 3: Match to be under 22 games

