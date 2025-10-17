Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Date: October 17, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Stockholm Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Kanglila Tennis Halem, Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $821, 456

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview

Rune at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Holger Rune will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open.

Rune is close to breaking into the top 10 this year. After a runner-up finish in Indian Wells, he clinched the title in Barcelona and reached the quarterfinals in Shanghai. He took on Valentin Vacherot in the recent Masters 1000 event and lost to the Monacan in three sets.

The Dane is making his third appearance in Stockholm this year. He started his campaign with a confident win over Marton Fucsovics in the second round. Rune defeated the Hungarian in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Etcheverry at the Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has tried to push his limits this year. Apart from quarterfinal runs in Santiago, Halle, and Hangzhou, he also reached the semifinals in Hamburg. The Argentine also participated in the US Open, but lost to Jiri Lehecka in the second round.

Etcheverry started his campaign in Stockholm with a resilient win over Mark Lajal in the first round. He then eliminated Miomir Kecmanovic in the second, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. The Argentine won 76% of his first serve points and saved nine break points against Kecmanovic.

Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head

Rune leads the head-to-head against Etcheverry 1-0. He defeated the Argentine at the Swiss Indoors in 2023.

Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune Tomas Martin Etcheverry

All odds are sourced by Oddschecker. (To be updated)

Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction

Rune has been diligently putting in the hard work for the last two years on tour. He almost got rewarded with a Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells, but Jack Draper stood in his way in the final. The Dane is one of the most consistent players on tour and will be eager to do well in Stockholm.

Etcheverry, meanwhile, has sharpened his approach after a mediocre season last year. His results have been much better in 2025, and he could make a significant impact soon on tour. The Argentine is known for his energetic demeanor and top-spin heavy forehand on the court.

Rune is a former champion in Stockholm (2023) and the top seed this year. Considering their head-to-head record and results at the highest level, he should be able to solve this round and enter the last four.

Pick: Rune to win in straight sets.

Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have fewer than 20 games.

Tip 2: Rune to register fewer unforced errors than Etcheverry.

