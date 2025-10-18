Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Holger Rune vs (4) Ugo Humbert
Date: October 18, 2025
Tournament: Stockholm Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Kungliga tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard (indoor)
Prize Money: €706,850
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert preview
Top seed Holger Rune will face Ugo Humbert in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open 2025.
After a first-round bye, Rune got his campaign up and running with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Marton Fucsovics. He was up against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals. While the Dane overcame a break deficit in the opening set to even the score, he ultimately lost the set after coming up short in the tie-break.
Rune regrouped rather quickly to take the second set. He was cruising along smoothly in the deciding set, racing to a 3-0 lead. Etcheverry brought his momentum to a halt with a three-game run to level the proceedings. However, the top seed had the last laugh in the end. He broke his opponent's serve in the 10th game of the set to score a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.
Humbert received a bye into the second round, where he beat Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (5), 6-3. He took on Lorenzo Sonego for a spot in the last four. The first set went down to the wire, with the Italian outplaying his rival in the tie-break to take a one-set lead.
Humbert didn't waste any time in getting back on track. He blitzed through the second set courtesy of a bagel, and broke Sonego's serve twice in the third set to wrap up a 6-7 (3), 6-0, 6-3 comeback win.
Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head
Rune leads their rivalry 5-0. He won their previous meeting at the Shanghai Masters 2025 in straight sets.
Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert prediction
Both players staged a comeback in the previous round. Humbert raised his level significantly after losing the first set, conceding only three games for the rest of the match. He won 65 percent of his first serve points and hit 36 winners compared to 19 unforced errors.
Rune had to dig deep to get over the finish line but found his best when it mattered against Etcheverry. He won 83 percent of points on the back of his first serve, and struck 31 winners against 21 unforced errors. Having won all five of his previous matches against Humbert, including their most showdown in Shanghai a couple of weeks ago, he will be the overwhelming favorite to win once again.
However, Humbert's game is more effective while competing indoors, so this is going to be his best shot at taking down Rune. The latter is quite comfortable in this match-up, so even with the conditions favoring his opponent, he is still a lock to reach the final.
Pick: Holger Rune to win in three sets.
Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert betting tips
Tip 1: Holger Rune to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 26 games.