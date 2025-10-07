Holger Rune vs Valentin Vacherot preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Shanghai Masters 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Holger Rune vs Valentin Vacherot

Date: October 9, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Valentin Vacherot preview

Rune at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Holger Rune and Valentin Vacherot in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters.

Rune came agonizingly close to winning his second Masters 1000 crown on tour. Despite reaching the finals in Indian Wells, he was eliminated by Jack Draper in straight sets. The Dane made amends by winning the title IN Barcelona and also reached the last eight in Cincinnati this year.

Rune entered Shanghai after a quarterfinal exit in Tokyo. He started his campaign by breezing past Sebastian Baez and Ugo Humbert in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-3. The 22-year-old won 81% of his first serve points and never lost his serve against Perricard.

Vacherot at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Valentin Vacherot has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. After a runner-up finish in Francavilla al Mare, he reached the semifinals in Todi and the quarterfinals in Cassis. He also entered the qualifiers in Paris, but lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round.

Vacherot has stunned onlookers with his magical run in the Shanghai Masters. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and then defeated three seeded players en route to the quarterfinals. The 26-year-old outfoxed Tomas Machac in the third and Tallon Griekspoor in the fourth round, 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4.

Holger Rune vs Valentin Vacherot head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Valentin Vacherot odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune Valentin Vacherot

Odds will be updated when available.

Holger Rune vs Valentin Vacherot prediction

Despite his consistent performances this year, Rune has struggled to perform well at the Majors. He has the ingredients to be a top player, but lacks discipline at times on tour. The Dane has looked sharp in the last few rounds and is one of the dark horses to win the event on Sunday.

Vacherot, meanwhile, is in dreamland considering his sensational run so far. The 26-year-old is ranked outside the top 200 and is making his hardcourt debut in the Shanghai Masters. He's already upset an inform player like Alexander Bublik and will fancy his chances against Rune in the next round.

Considering their experience at the highest level and record at Masters 1000 events on tour, Rune is a clear favorite to come out on top. The Dane will be up against a tricky competitor, but should be able to solve this riddle and enter the semifinals.

Pick: Rune to win in straight sets.

Holger Rune vs Valentin Vacherot betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Rune to register more double faults than Vacherot.

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More