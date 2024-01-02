Hong Kong Open 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Liam Broady preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs Liam Broady

Date: TBD

Tournament: Brisbane International 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Stadium, Hong Kong

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Sky UK

Andrey Rublev vs Liam Broady preview

Andrey Rublev will open his 2024 season with a first-round encounter against Briton Liam Broady at the Hong Kong Open.

The Russian, who is the top seed at this year’s tournament, ended 2023 at a career-high world ranking of No. 5. He lifted his biggest trophy at the Monte Carlo Masters while also making the quarterfinals at three of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Rublev will look to pick things up right where he left off but will need to be wary of a seasoned campaigner in the form of Broady.

Broady has won three matches this week.

Broady, to his advantage, has already won three matches this week. He came through the qualification rounds with wins over Aziz Dougaz and Roman Andres Burruchaga before ousting Pedro Cachin in the opening round.

The Briton has been dominant in his three matches, taking all of them in straight sets. He was particularly impressive in the last match against Cachin, breaking his opponent five times to take the win 6-4, 6-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Liam Broady head-to-head

Rublev and Broady have never crossed paths on Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Andrey Rublev vs Liam Broady odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andrey Rublev Liam Broady

(Odds to be updated soon)

Andrey Rublev vs Liam Broady prediction

Rublev is currently sitting at a career-high ranking of No. 5.

Given the huge gulf in world ranking and experience of playing on the big stage, Andrey Rublev will enter the contest as a firm favorite.

The Russian, however, will need to find his footing quickly as first matches back can always be tricky. Liam Broady possesses a well-rounded skill set and has had plenty of time to settle into the playing conditions over the last few days.

The Briton has served well all week, getting broken only twice in three matches and winning well over 75% of first-serve points. He will need the shot to fire again when pitted against an aggressive opponent.

Rublev possesses more firepower of the two and the quick Hong Kong conditions play to his liking. Broady has shown that he can hold his ground in rallies against the best, but unless he can find a way to be aggressive and keep his opponent on the run, he risks being blown off the court.

Prediction: Rublev to win in two tight sets