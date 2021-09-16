"Hopefully, I'll be a Grand Slam champion one day" - Interview of 11-year-old Emma Raducanu surfaces online after Brit's US Open win

Emma Raducanu's improbable run to the women's singles crown at the 2021 US Open has generated a lot of buzz in the tennis community. Some of the biggest names associated with the sport, including Andy Murray, have showered praise on the British teenager's immense talent.

Recently, a video of an 11-year-old Raducanu talking about her Grand Slam ambitions was posted by Sky News on Twitter. The video was recorded back in 2014 following Raducanu's finals loss at a junior event in Bournemouth, England.

In the video, Raducanu starts off by saying that she dreams of becoming a professional tennis player one day as she enjoys playing the game and traveling around the world for tournaments.

"I like competing, and traveling around the world, and playing tennis," Raducanu said.

Reflecting on her performance in the junior tournament, Raducanu said she was happy to have come through a few tough matches to make the final.

On being asked if she sees herself following in the footsteps of Andy Murray and winning a Grand Slam title, Raducanu said she hoped it would happen for her one day.

"I've had a few tough matches, but I managed to pull my game together and get through them," Raducanu said. "I am glad to make the final and it was a tough match today. [My opponent] played really well. I think I played well, but unfortunately, she won."

"I know it's really hard work, but hopefully, if I like, work on my game and pull it together, then maybe, it will happen for me one day," she added.

Li Na and Roger Federer are my tennis heroes: 11-year-old Emma Raducanu

Raducanu celebrating her 2021 US Open win.

In the video, Raducanu also named her tennis idols. The Brit revealed that she looked up to two-time Grand Slam champion Li Na, adding that she admired the Chinese's work ethic and the way she moved around the court. The Brit said that among the men, she was a fan of Roger Federer.

"I like Li Na because she has. like, a really good work ethic and she's got really good movement around the court," Raducanu said of her tennis heroes. "Roger Federer from the men, because he just moves around so swiftly and makes it look easy."

