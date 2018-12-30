Hopman Cup 2019, Day 3: Preview, Schedule, Time, and Where to Watch

Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe

The Hopman Cup continued today at the Perth Stadium in Perth and the fans witnessed their favourite stars in action on the court.

Germany and Switzerland both achieved comprehensive 3-0 victories over Spain and Great Britain respectively.

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic started off on a positive note, winning her match against Katie Boulter in straight sets.

Shortly after that, Roger Federer began his 2019 campaign with a thrashing of Great Britain's Cameron Norrie. The Swiss Maestro dispatched Norrie 6-1, 6-1 in just 57 minutes. He looked extremely comfortable playing his shots and was moving around extremely well.

Overall, he broke Norrie's serve 5 times over the course of the match. Federer had a slow start in the first game as he saved 3 break points. However, there was no looking back for him from there.

The mixed doubles combination of Federer and Bencic won their match in straight sets as well.

Meanwhile, both Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev had to work hard for their victories, winning their respective matches against Garbine Muguruza and David Ferrer in three sets. However, they found their mixed doubles encounter much easier, winning the match in straight sets.

Both Germany and Switzerland are now on top of their respective groups.

The third round of matches will take place tomorrow from 10:00 AWST onwards. There will be just one tie held tomorrow between the United States of America and Greece.

Here is everything you need to know:

Match 1: United States of America vs Greece (Group B)

Time: 10:00 AWST (07:30 IST)

The United States of America will make their 2019 debut tomorrow in Perth, and with that, Serena Williams will make her way back onto the court. The 23-time Grand Slam champion made a comeback this year after giving birth to her first baby in 2017. She enjoyed a good run, reaching the final of the Wimbledon and US Open.

She will take on Greece's Maria Sakkari in the first match. Sakkari won her first match against Katie Boulter.

Meanwhile, two rising stars will take on each other in the second match of the day, with Frances Tiafoe and Stefanos Tsitsipas going head to head.

The final match of the day will be the mixed doubles, as usual.

First match: Serena Williams(USA) vs Maria Sakkari(Greece)

Second match: Frances Tiafoe(USA) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas(Greece)

Third match: Tiafoe/Williams(USA) vs Tsitsipas/Sakkari(Greece)

Where To Watch:

All the matches will be shown on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD and can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

