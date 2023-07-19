Hopman Cup 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The 32nd edition of the Hopman Cup will return after a break of 3 years, and is scheduled to take place from July 19-23. The mixed-gender event will be hosted at the Nice Lawn Tennis Club.

After its annual occurrence from 1989 to 2019 in Perth, the event was temporarily replaced by the ATP Cup for a span of three years. However, under the management of Tennium, the tournament is poised to make a comeback and will once again gather elite players from various parts of the globe.

This year's edition is set to continue that tradition. The tournament will feature Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz an rising star Holger Rune as the main attractions in the men's division. Joining them will be Richard Gasquet, David Goffin, Borna Coric, and Leandro Riedi.

On the women's side, Elise Mertens and Donna Vekic will take the spotlight. Completing the women's lineup are Rebeka Masarova, Celine Naef, Clara Tauson, and Alize Cornet.

Six teams, namely France, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, and Croatia, will be participating in the Hopman Cup. The mixed team event is structured into two groups.

In the first group, Denmark, Switzerland, and France will compete, while Belgium, Spain, and Croatia will battle it out in the second group. The victorious teams from each group will advance to the final, scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Here are the Teams and their respective line-ups:

Team Players France Richard Gasquet, Alize Cornet Spain Carlos Alcaraz, Rebeka Masarova Switzerland Leandro Riedi, Celine Naef Denmark Holger Rune, Clara Tauson Belgium David Goffin, Elise Mertens Croatia Borna Coric, Donna Vekic

The winners of the last edition in 2019 were Team Switzerland, with Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic leading their home country to glory against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber in the final.

As the tennis calendar becomes increasingly packed leading up to the US Open, players will be eager to enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere at the Hopman Cup. The tennis world is excited to see the return of the mixed-gender event, and it promises to bring out some great entertainment.

Keeping that in mind, here's everything you need to know to catch up on all the action happening at the event:

Hopman Cup channel & live streaming details

Here's the list of channels that will telecast the action:

Flow - Caribbean Islands

Supersport - Sub-Saharan Africa

SRG - Switzerland, Leichenstein

TV2 - Denmark

TVE - Spain

Claro - Central and South America

L'Equipe - France and French Overseas Territiories

Tennis Channel - USA, UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Greece, Cyprus, Netherlands & India

Hopman Cup TV - Worldwide

For further details on the broadcast schedule and timings of the matches, please click here.