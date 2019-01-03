Hopman Cup, Day 7: Preview, Schedule, Time, and Where to Watch

2019 Hopman Cup - Day 5

The Hopman Cup is nearing its end with the final round of group stage matches set to take place tomorrow at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

The Group B matches came to an end today, with Switzerland progressing through to the final despite losing 2-1 to Greece. It was Roger Federer's singles win against rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas which sent Switzerland into the final. It was a close-fought encounter with Federer coming out on top 7-6(5), 7-6(4). Tsitsipas had his opportunities in the first set tie-breaker when he was leading 4-1, but Federer stormed back to win the set.

Maria Sakkari won her doubles match with ease and then followed that up with a mixed doubles win along with Tsitsipas, however, it was a little too late as Switzerland had already progressed into the final.

Earlier in the day, USA suffered a third straight loss, losing 2-1 to Great Britain. Serena Williams was the lone winner for the USA, winning her singles encounter against Katie Boulter with ease. Cameron Norrie defeated Frances Tiafoe earlier and later on, the Brits won the mixed-doubles encounter as well. However, it was a dead rubber as both the teams had already been knocked out.

The final two Group A matches will take place tomorrow. Here is everything you need to know about the matches:

Match 1: Spain vs France (Group A)

Time: 10:00 AWST (07:30 IST)

Both Spain and France have been knocked out of the tournament after losing their first two encounters against Australia and Germany. However, there have been some extremely close matches, with the players from both sides putting up a stern fight. Hence, we can expect this match to go right down to the wire.

Spain's David Ferrer has only a few tournaments left before he retires from the sport, hence, would like to go out with a bang.

Here is the schedule:

Match 1: Garbine Muguruza(ESP) vs Alize Cornet(FRA)

Match 2: David Ferrer(ESP) vs Lucas Pouille(FRA)

Match 3: Ferrer/Muguruza(ESP) vs Pouille/Cornet(FRA)

Match 2: Australia vs Germany (Group A)

Time: 17:30 AWST (15:00 IST)

Home side Australia will take on Germany in a do-or-die encounter to determine who enters the final to take on Switzerland. Both teams have won their matches so far and have looked dominating on the court. We can expect the Aussie fans to come out in huge numbers to support their home side in the final match of the round-robin stage.

Here is the schedule:

Match 1: Ashleigh Barty(AUS) vs Angelique Kerber(GER)

Match 2: Matthew Ebden(AUS) vs Alexander Zverev(GER)

Match 3: Ebden/Barty(AUS) vs Zverev/Kerber(GER)

Where to Watch:

All the matches will be shown on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD and can also be streamed live on SonyLiv

