Houston 2022: John Isner vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head & prediction | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match details

Fixture: (4) John Isner vs (6) Frances Tiafoe.

Date: 8 April 2022.

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Houston, Texas, USA.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $665,330.

Match timing: Not before 6 pm local time, not before 12 am BST, and not before 4:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN 3 | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

John Isner vs Frances Tiafoe preview

John Isner at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Compatriots John Isner and Frances Tiafoe are set to face off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships on Friday.

Prior to this tournament, Isner's results in singles weren't that impressive, but he won the men's doubles title at both Indian Wells and the Miami Masters.

At Houston, he received a bye into the second round where he took on fellow American Steve Johnson. The fourth seed played a poor tie-break by his standards to lose the opening set.

Isner saved a match point in the second set and took it to a tie-break, which he won. The American secured a break of serve towards the end of the deciding set and promptly served out the match after that to make a winning start to his clay season.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



aces later,



#USClay A new tournament ace recordaces later, @JohnIsner saves a match point to defeat Johnson 6-7(1) 7-6(4) 6-3 in a battle of Houston champions. A new tournament ace record 💪 3️⃣8️⃣ aces later, @JohnIsner saves a match point to defeat Johnson 6-7(1) 7-6(4) 6-3 in a battle of Houston champions.#USClay https://t.co/ON2ENpqn7d

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Miami Open.

Frances Tiafoe kicked off his campaign in Houston with a straightforward 6-4, 6-4 win over Marcos Giron in the first round. However, he was tested thoroughly in the second round by Pablo Cuevas. The American needed to stage a huge comeback after dropping the opening set.

Tiafoe started the match on a strong note, breaking his opponent's serve in the very first game of the match. He held that advantage until 5-4, when he served for the opening set. However, Cuevas raised his level to even the score at 5-5 and won the next two games to clinch the first set.

The second set played out in an identical manner. Tiafoe once again broke his opponent's serve in the first game of the set. He served for the set at 5-4, but lost his serve. This time, the American fought back and secured another break to lead 6-5, before serving out the set.

Both players held their serve in the deciding set, but Tiafoe was slightly better in the ensuing tie-break and eventually won the match.

John Isner vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Isner leads Tiafoe 2-0 in the head-to-head. Their previous encounter took place almost five years ago at the 2017 Cincinnati Masters, which Isner won in straight sets.

John Isner vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

John Isner at the 2022 ATP Cup.

As is usually the case with Isner, his serve will be the key to deciding his fate. He hit 38 aces and won 87% of his first serve points against Johnson, so it's safe to say his serve is working rather well.

Tiafoe is a capable server himself, but his focus will be on countering Isner's booming serve. If he fails to make any inroads during return games, moving Isner around the court to take advantage of his less than stellar movement should do the trick.

What Tiafoe cannot afford is any serious mental lapses on his part. In his second-round match, he was broken twice while serving for the set. In his first meeting with Isner at the 2016 US Open, he blew a two-set lead to lose the match in five sets.

Isner is the more steady player of the two and the veteran is likely to make it through to the semifinals.

Prediction: John Isner to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra