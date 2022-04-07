Houston 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Michael Mmoh preview, head-to-head & prediction | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match details

Fixture: (WC) Nick Kyrgios vs (LL) Michael Mmoh.

Date: 8 April 2022.

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Houston, Texas, USA.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $665,330.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN 3 | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Nick Kyrgios vs Michael Mmoh preview

Kyrgios at the 2022 Miami Open.

Nick Kyrgios and Michael Mmoh are set to face off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships on Friday.

Kyrgios has continued his fine run of form from the North American hardcourt swing on clay as well. Playing his first match on the surface since 2019, he had to stage a comeback to defeat Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

Kyrgios was up against seventh seed Tommy Paul in the second round. The American has been playing well in recent weeks but was no match for the 26 year old, losing 6-4, 6-2. This is the first time since the 2017 Madrid Open that Kyrgios has won consecutive matches on clay.

Kyrgios has also reached the doubles quarterfinals in Houston alongside Jack Sock.

Michael Mmoh at the 2022 Bendigo International.

Michael Mmoh lost in the qualifying rounds, but made it to the main draw as a lucky loser. He has now made the most of his second chance. The American took top seed Casper Ruud's spot in the draw following his withdrawal and was the recipient of a first-round bye as well.

Mmoh defeated former Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey 6-2, 6-4 in the second round to reach the quarterfinals. This is his first last eight showing at the ATP level since 2018, when he made the quarterfinals in Los Cabos and Brisbane.

Nick Kyrgios vs Michael Mmoh head-to-head

This is set to be their very first tour encounter, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Nick Kyrgios vs Michael Mmoh prediction

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Kyrgios has made a successful transition to clay after a long absence. After sliding his way to back-to-back wins on the red dirt, he'll be keen to go all the way. The Australian's serving stats have been impressive, hitting a total of 28 aces across his two matches. He has also won a rather high percentage of his first serve points as well.

Kyrgios has also gotten himself out of trouble when required. In his previous match, he saved all six break points that he faced. Mmoh will be attempting to reach his first ATP semifinal, but against such an accomplished opponent, he has his task cut out for him. His returning prowess leaves much to be desired, and with Kyrgios putting on a serving clinic with his performances so far, the American could be on the backfoot for most of this contest.

Mmoh makes up for his deficiencies by being a good mover and playing an attacking brand of tennis. Kyrgios isn't afraid to unleash his own firepower and won't have any problems as such going toe-to-toe with his opponent. The 2022 Australian Open champion shouldn't face much resistance overcoming Mmoh.

Prediction: Nick Kyrgios to win in straight sets.

