Houston 2022: Reilly Opelka vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match details

Fixture: (3) Reilly Opelka vs (WC) Nick Kyrgios.

Date: 9 April 2022.

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Houston, Texas, USA.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: $665,330.

Match timing: Starts at 1 pm local time, 7 pm BST and 11:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN 3 | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Reilly Opelka vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Reilly Opelka at the 2022 Delray Beach Open.

Third seed Reilly Opelka will take on 2022 Australian Open doubles champion Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships on Saturday.

Opelka notched up some consistent results in the first few tournaments of the year. But a shoulder injury in Miami forced him to retire in his opening match, bringing his momentum to an abrupt halt.

The effects of that injury were visible in his second-round clash against Mitchell Krueger in Houston as well. The American was stretched to three sets, but ultimately prevailed to advance further.

Opelka took on Dutch player Gijs Brouwer in the quarterfinals. The third seed secured an early break to lead 4-1 in the first set. He held on to that advantage until the end to clinch it. The American trailed 1-3 in the second set, but recovered to level the score.

He nabbed the decisive break towards the end of the second set and closed out the proceedings after that to win 6-3, 7-5. Opelka has now reached his fourth semifinal of the season, following last-four appearances in Sydney, Delray Beach and Dallas. He secured the title in the latter tournament as well.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



gets past Brouwer 6-3 7-5 and will face Kyrgios in the Houston semi-finals.



#USClay Working for the weekend @ReillyOpelka gets past Brouwer 6-3 7-5 and will face Kyrgios in the Houston semi-finals. Working for the weekend 💪 @ReillyOpelka gets past Brouwer 6-3 7-5 and will face Kyrgios in the Houston semi-finals.#USClay https://t.co/Wh2ySdnymv

Kyrgios at the 2022 Miami Open.

Nick Kyrgios was scheduled to play against Michael Mmoh in the quarterfinals. However, Mmoh withdrew prior to their match due to a right abductor strain, giving the 26-year-old a walkover into the semifinals.

Kyrgios defeated Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul in the first couple of rounds in Houston. He has now reached his first semifinal on red dirt since the 2016 Estoril Open and is just his third on clay overall.

His last-four appearance in Houston comes on the heels of a quarterfinal showing at Indian Wells and a fourth-round finish at the Miami Open. After reduced action on the court over the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries, Kyrgios has been quite consistent in 2022.

Reilly Opelka vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Opelka leads Kyrgios 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their solitary encounter at the 2021 Canadian Open in three sets.

Reilly Opelka vs Nick Kyrgios odds

Kyrgios is the oddmakers' choice to win this match at -185, while the underdog Opelka is at +140.

The Australian's odds of winning the first and second set are -165, while it is +120 for Opelka.

A 2-0 scoreline has +135 odds, while the odds for a 2-1, 1-2 and 0-2 scorelines are +280, +400 and +300 respectively.

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Reilly Opelka vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Both players have produced consistent results over the last few weeks. However, Opelka's injury could hinder him in this match.

The American's serve is normally a huge asset, but he managed to hit only four aces in his previous match. To put that number in context, Opelka hit a total of 100 aces across four matches during his title-winning run in Dallas. He'll need to find a way to replicate that if he wants to beat his next opponent.

Despite his clear disdain for the surface, Kyrgios has been playing quite well on clay this week. His serve, on the other hand, hasn't let him down so far and could be the difference in this match. If Opelka isn't serving optimally, the Australian will have an opportunity to do well on return, which is quite difficult to do on his opponent's serve otherwise.

Kyrgios' ground game has been working quite well too and he has been as focused as ever. In his previous match against Tommy Paul, he saved all six break points that he faced. A determined Kyrgios will be tough for Opelka to overcome, especially if he's not fully fit.

Pick: Nick Kyrgios to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra