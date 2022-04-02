Houston 2022: Tommy Paul vs Peter Gojowczyk preview, head-to-head & prediction | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match details

Fixture: (7) Tommy Paul vs Peter Gojowczyk

Date: 4 April 2022

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Houston, Texas, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $665,330

Live telecast: USA - ESPN 3 | UK - Amazon Prime

Tommy Paul vs Peter Gojowczyk preview

Paul at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Seventh seed Tommy Paul will take on Germany's Peter Gojowczyk in the first round of the 2022 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships on Monday.

Paul started the year on a strong note as he made consecutive quarterfinals at the two ATP 250 events in Adelaide. After a disappointing second-round exit from the Australian Open, he reached the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open.

Paul then reached the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open, losing to Rafael Nadal in straight sets. At the two Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami, he reached the third round. He scored the best win of his career by defeating Alexander Zverev, ranked World No. 3.

Paul is now set to reach a career-high ranking of World No. 34.

USTA @usta



Tommy Paul takes out Alexander Zverev in three sets in Indian wells! Scoring the upsetTommy Paul takes out Alexander Zverev in three sets in Indian wells! Scoring the upset 💪Tommy Paul takes out Alexander Zverev in three sets in Indian wells! https://t.co/uu5whtbFDy

Peter Gojowczyk at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals.

Peter Gojowczyk's best result this year has been a quarterfinal showing at the Mexican Open, although he has won only one match so far. After making it to the main draw as a lucky loser, the German upset Brandon Nakashima in the first round in Mexico.

José Morgado @josemorgado



Nakashima 4-5 to start 2022, yet to find his best tennis this year. Lucky Loser Peter Gojowczyk upsets Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-4 to reach the 2nd round in Acapulco.Nakashima 4-5 to start 2022, yet to find his best tennis this year.

Gojowczyk was then set to face compatriot Alexander Zverev in the second round. However, his younger opponent was disqualified from the tournament for his violent outburst against the chair umpire. Thus, Gojowczyk made it to the last eight courtesy of a walkover. He then lost to Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-0.

Gojowczyk hasn't won a match elsewhere and failed to make it past the qualifying rounds at the Miami Open.

Tommy Paul vs Peter Gojowczyk head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head is 0-0 at present.

Tommy Paul vs Peter Gojowczyk prediction

Tommy Paul at the 2022 Miami Open.

Given the vast gulf between their rankings and their form this year, Paul will be heavily favored to win this contest. The American is rather comfortable on clay. While he is yet to reach a final on the surface, he did win the 2015 French Open title in juniors. Gojowczyk's best result on clay has been a runner-up finish at the 2018 Geneva Open.

Paul possesses a solid baseline game, but isn't afraid to move around the court and even approach the net from time to time. He has also stepped up his return game in recent weeks, which was instrumental in securing wins over Zverev and Khachanov.

Gojowczyk relies on a power-packed game, but will need some finesse on clay to outsmart his opponent. Paul's a better mover, however, and it'll help him counter the German's game.

Given his recent form, Gojowczyk has his task cut out for him and it's going to be a tall order for him to get the better of Paul.

Prediction: Tommy Paul to win in straight sets.

