Houston 2024 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Frances Tiafoe vs James Duckworth | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Players will fight it out for a spot in the quarterfinals of Day 4 of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston on Thursday.

Top seed Ben Shelton made a victorious start to his clay swing with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Zizou Bergs. However, second seed Francisco Cerundolo was stunned by rising young Italian Luciano Darderi as the latter registered a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4) win.

Both of them made it to the last eight, with Americans Brandon Nakashima and J.J. Wolf also joining them. Frances Tiafoe headlines the day's play on Thursday as he prepares to defend his title.

Here's a look at the predictions for the day's matches set for Day 4 of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships:

#1 - Frances Tiafoe vs James Duckworth

After a gap of five years, Tiafoe captured his second title at last year's U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. However, he arrives at this year's edition in poor form with a 7-7 record for the season. As the third seed here, he received a bye into the second round.

Duckworth got the better of Gijs Brouwer 6-3, 6-3 in the first round and even saved 11 of the 12 break points that he faced. He and Tiafoe have faced off twice in the past but it has been quite some time since their previous contest.

Both of their prior meetings went the distance and took place in 2015. Tiafoe triumped in Winston-Salem, while Duckworth emerged victorious in Nice. Of the American's seven losses this year, six have been in straight sets, including against a player ranked outside the top 100.

Tiafoe will need to find his footing immediately or else risk yet another early exit. Duckworth himself hasn't been setting the tour on fire with his results, so the American still has the edge in this match-up.

Predicted winner: Frances Tiafoe

#2 - Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Tomas Martin Etchverry is the fourth seed at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships.

After an up-and-down start to the season, Etcheverry appeared to be getting back on track during the South American clay swing. He reached back-to-back quarterfinals in Cordoba and Buenos Aires but injured himself at the latter event.

Etcheverry was sidelined for a month and made a quick exit from the Miami Open upon his return as he lost in the second round. A finalist at last year's U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, he received a first-round bye as the fourth seed this year.

Galan scored a 7-6 (13), 6-4 win over Benoit Paire in his opener here. It marked just his third win of the season. The Colombian is a tricky player to deal with on clay but hasn't been at his best this season. Etcheverry should be able to handle everything his opponent throws at him to advance further.

Predicted winner: Tomas Martin Etcheverry

#3 - Max Purcell vs Michael Mmoh

Purcell survived a tough test from Alex Michelsen in the first round here as he bested him 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4. Mmoh had a relatively easier time as he defeated Juan Pablo Varillas 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the opening round.

Both players ended their four-match losing skid with their respective first round wins. This is a good opportunity for both to gain some valuable points considering their form.

Neither player is comfortable on clay as they have a total of five wins between them on the surface. This match is a toss-up with either of them having the potential to come out on top.

Purcell is the higher-ranked player while Mmoh is the crowd favorite. The support of the home crowd could inspire the American make it to the next round.

Predicted winner: Michael Mmoh

#4 - Jordan Thompson vs Aleksandar Kovecavic

Jordan Thompson is the sixth seed at the 2024 U.S, Men's Clay Court Championships.

Thompson claimed his maiden ATP title at the Los Cabos Open in February but lost in the first round of his next three tournaments after that. He defeated Wu Yibing 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships to resume his winning ways.

Kovacevic earned a hard-fought 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 6-4 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis to reach the second round. It also marked his very first victory on clay courts at the ATP level. Thompson has a losing record on the red dirt but has far more wins compared to the American on the surface.

Thompson has also moved up in the rankings and cracked the top 40 this year. He has played at a pretty decent level aside from his recent slump. Coupled with Kovacevic's inexperience on clay, the Australian will be backed to continue his run in Houston.

Predicted winner: Jordan Thompson