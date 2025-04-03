Houston 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details
Fixture: Alex Michelsen vs Adrian Mannarino
Date: Tuesday, April 3, 2025
Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships
Round: Second Round
Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Maroon Clay (Outdoor)
Prize Money: $661,585
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alex Michelsen vs Adrian Mannarino preview
Fifth seed Alex Michelsen will take on Adrian Mannarino in the second round of the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championship.
Michelsen is slowly becoming a serious competitor on tour. He's garnered 12 wins from 20 matches, including a semifinal run in the Delray Beach Open and a quarterfinal finish in the ASB Classic. He also reached the third round in Indian Wells but couldn't make his mark against Daniil Medvedev.
The American entered Houston on the back of a second-round exit in Miami. He started his campaign by cruising past Learner Tien in the first round 6-4, 6-2. Michelsen is making his second appearance in Houston this year.
Adrian Mannarino, meanwhile, has made a slow start to the season so far. He's chalked up early exits in the Australian Open, ASB Classic and the BNP Paribas Open. Despite a valiant effort against Karen Khachanov, the Russian defeated him in the first round in Melbourne 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-3.
Mannarino entered the main draw in Houston via the lucky loser system. He started his campaign with a brilliant win over Yannick Hanfmann 7-6(5), 6-3. The Frenchman is making his first appearance in Houston this year.
Alex Michelsen vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head
Michelsen leads the head-to-head between the duo 1-1. He won their most recent encounter in the 2024 Mallorca Championships.
Alex Michelsen vs Adrian Mannarino odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Alex Michelsen vs Adrian Mannarino prediction
Critics have high expectations from Alex Michelsen after the youngster reached two finals on tour last year. He is constantly raising his level on tour and will be one to watch out for in the near future. The American moves effortlessly on the court and has a powerful all-around game.
Mannarino, meanwhile, has done justice to his entry in the main draw by winning the first round. The Frenchman has struggled to find momentum this year and will be eager to find his confidence again on tour. He has a steady all-around game but lacks the firepower against higher-ranked opponents.
Michelsen will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The American has a far superior game than his opposite number. He shouldn't have too many problems securing his ticket to the next round.
Pick: Michelsen to win in three sets.