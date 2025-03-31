Houston 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details

Fixture: Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Round: First Round

Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Maroon Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $661,585

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien preview

Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Previews - Source: Getty

Fifth seed Alex Michelsen will take on Learner Tien in the first round of the U.S Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston.

Michelsen has made a decent start to the season by amassing 11 wins from 19 matches, including a semifinal run in the Delray Beach Open and a quarterfinal finish in the ASB Classic. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open but lost to Alex De Minaur in straight sets.

The American will enter Houston on the back of a second round exit in Miami. Despite winning the first set against Camilo Ugo Carabelli, the Argentine defeated him in a gripping encounter 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-3. Michelsen is making his second appearance in Houston this year.

Tien at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Previews - Source: Getty

Learner Tien, meanwhile, is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. He's made an honest start to the season by garnering six wins from 12 matches, including a quartefinal run in the Mexican Open. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open but lost to Lorenzo Sonego in four sets.

Tien will enter Houston on the back of first round exits in Indian Wells and Miami. He was eliminated by Joao Fonseca in the Miami Open 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4. Tien is making his first appearance in Houston this year.

Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien head-to-head

The head-to-head between Michelsen and Tien is locked at 0-0.

Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex Michelsen Learner Tien

Odds will be updated when available.

Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien prediction

Michelsen in action at the Delray Beach Open - Source: Getty

Michelsen will hope to win his first title on tour after losing three finals so far. Clay hasn't been his preferred choice of surface but the American still has great technical ability on the court.

Tien, on the other hand, has been consistent in his hardwork and isn't too far from making a valubale contribution. He likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and moves effortlessly on the court.

Two talented players will face each other in the first round of the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston. Considering their skill set and record on the main tour, Michelsen will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The fifth seed could be in for a long battle but should be able to outlast his sticky opponent in the first round.

Pick: Michelsen to win in three-sets.

