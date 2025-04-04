Houston 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Christopher Eubanks

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Maroon Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $661,585

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Brandon Nakashima vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Nakashima at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Brandon Nakashima will take on Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinal of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship.

Nakashima has made an optimistic start to the season by amassing 11 wins from 19 matches, including a semifinal run in the Mexican Open. He also reached the last 16 in Indian Wells but lost to Ben Shelton in straight sets.

The American entered Houston after a fourth-round exit in Miami. He started his campaign by breezing past Mackenzie McDonald in the first round 6-1, 7-5. Nakashima is making his second appearance in Houston this year.

Eubanks in action at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Christopher Eubanks has had an ordinary start to the season so far. He entered the qualifiers of the Australian Open but couldn't secure his ticket to the main draw. He reached the second round of the Montpellier Open, which is his best result on tour.

Eubanks entered Houston on the back of a first-round exit in Miami. He started his campaign with a solid win against Rinky Hijikata and then moved past Kei Nishikori. The 28-year-old was announced the winner after Nishikori was forced to retire due to injury in the second round.

Brandon Nakashima vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

Nakashima leads the head-to-head against Eubanks 2-1. He defeated the American most recently in the 2024 Stuttgart Open.

Brandon Nakashima vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima Christopher Eubanks

Odds will be updated when available.

Brandon Nakashima vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Nakashima serves in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Source: Getty

Brandon Nakashima is close to making a significant impact on tour. He has stunned higher-ranked opponents such as Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune and Tommy Paul since last year and looks poised to win his second trophy on tour soon. The American has a formidable all-around game.

Eubanks, on the contrary, has a great chance to revive his season in Houston. He is two wins away from reaching the finals and needs a strong result to boost his confidence. The American relies on his serve to set up his points and has a decent all-around game.

Considering their recent results and record in Houston, Nakashima will be a clear favorite to come out on top. He never faced a break point in the previous round and shouldn't have too many problems edging past Eubanks in the last eight.

Pick: Nakashima to win in three sets.

