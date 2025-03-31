Houston 2025: Christopher Eubanks vs Rinky Hijikata preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details

Fixture: Christopher Eubanks vs Rinky Hijikata

Date: April 1, 2025

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas, USA

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP 250

Prize Money: $710,735

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Christopher Eubanks vs Rinky Hijikata preview

Christopher Eubanks at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Home favorite Christopher Eubanks will take on Rinky Hijikata in the first round of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025.

Eubanks has struggled to get going this year and has only one main draw win to his name thus far. Since winning his first-round match against Alibek Kachmazov in Montpellier, he has lost his next four matches in straight sets. He has performed a tad bit better at the Challenger level, reaching the quarterfinals in Canberra and the second round in Morelia.

Hijikata made the quarterfinals in Adelaide but failed to carry the momentum into his home Slam, losing in the first round of the Australian Open. After winning his first-round match in Dallas, he lost his next three matches until he stopped his losing skid with a win over Alexander Shevchenko at Indian Wells.

Brandon Nakashima then sent him packing in the second round. Hijikata toughed out a three-set win over Hamad Medjedovic to begin his Miami Open campaign. He was up against 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic in the second round and lost to him in straight sets.

Christopher Eubanks vs Rinky Hijikata head-to-head

Hijikata leads Eubanks 1-0 in their head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last year's U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in two competitive sets.

Christopher Eubanks vs Rinky Hijikata odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Christopher Eubanks

+105 -1.5 (-225) Over 23.5 (+100)

Rinky Hijikata -135 +1.5 (-350) Under 23.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Christopher Eubanks vs Rinky Hijikata prediction

Rinky Hijikata at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have more losses than wins to their names this season, especially Eubanks. The American has arrived in Houston on a four-match losing streak. His only win this year also came against a player ranked No. 199.

Both players also have a dreadful record on clay. Eubanks won his very first match on the surface at the Geneva Open 2023 and hasn't won a match since then, bringing his losing streak on the red dirt to eight matches.

Hijikata's first career win on clay coincidentally came against Eubanks in Houston a year ago, winning in two tie-break sets. He hasn't tallied a win on the surface since then, bringing his record on clay to 1-5.

This is a great opportunity for both to turn things around. Hijikata has been in slightly better form compared to Eubanks this season. Coupled with his previous win over him in Houston, the Aussie will be favored to beat his American rival yet again.

Pick: Rinky Hijikata to win in straight sets.

