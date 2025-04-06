Houston 2025 final: Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Frances Tiafoe vs (Q) Jenson Brooksby

Date: April 6, 2025

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas, USA

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP 250

Prize Money: $710,735

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Second seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Jenson Brooksby in the final of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. Victory for the former will see him win his fourth ATP singles title while the latter will win his very first if he comes out on top.

Tiafoe has won nine out of 15 matches so far in the 2025 season and is currently enjoying his best run at a tournament. The 27-year-old received a bye to the second round of the ATP 250 event due to his seeding and started his run with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Adam Walton to reach the quarterfinals. Here, the American beat fifth seed Alex Michelsen 7-5, 6-1 to mark the first time he won more than one match at a tournament in 2025.

Tiafoe faced fourth seed Brandon Nakashima in the semifinals of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships and took the opening set 6-4. The second set saw a few breaks of serve and it eventually went to a tiebreak, which the World No. 17 won to register a 6-4, 7-6(3) victory and reach his first final of the 2025 season.

Jenson Brooksby has won six out of ten main-draw matches so far in 2025 and started his run in Houston from the qualifiers, The 24-year-old booked his place in the main draw after wins over Federico Agustin Gomez and Patrick Maloney.

Brooksby faced Taro Daniel in the opening round and won 6-4, 6-4 before saving three match points to edge out third seed Alejandro Tabilo 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(6) and book his place in the quarterfinals. Here, he faced Aleksandar Kovacevic and came back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and set up a semifinal clash with top seed Tommy Paul.

Brooksby won a tightly-contested opening set via a tiebreak to take the lead in the match before Paul bounced back and won the second 6-3 to force the match into a decider. Both players fought hard in the final set and a tiebreak ensued, where the 24-year-old saved a match point to eventually register a 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6) and reach his first final since 2022.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Brooksby has come out on top each time the two have locked horns. Their last encounter came in the semifinals of the 2022 Atlanta Open, with the then 21-year-old winning 6-1, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bet Total Games Frances Tiafoe -200 -1.5 (+118) Over 21.5 (-105) Jenson Brooksby +154

+1.5 (-170) Under 21.5 (-140)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

While Brooksby has won all of his prior encounters against Tiafoe, they all came several years back, and the latter is a much better player now. So, he will be favored to win the match. That said, Brooksby on his day is capable of producing some impressive tennis on his day, and he should not be written off.

Tiafoe has won 73 out of 95 points (76.8%) on his first serve so far in Houston, with 12 aces to his name. The American served four aces in each of his last three matches and will be eager to fetch more of them in the final. He has also produced 81 winners, which is quite high than his unforced error count of 58.

Tiafoe has a very strong forehand and will look to attack from the start of the match with his powerful groundstrokes. His on-court movement and baseline game will also come in very handy.

Brooksby's first-serve numbers have not been particularly impressive so far in Houston, having won 148 out of 216 points (68.5%) on it. He has served eight aces so far and fetched nine double-faults, five of them coming in his last two matches. The 24-year-old also produced 100 winners while hitting 108 unforced errors.

Brooksby has a good defensive baseline game and it can serve as a good foil to Tiafoe's high aggression. The World No. 507 has a lot of variety in his shots and will look to make the most out of it. That said, Brooksby will have to try not to hit too many unforced errors, which has not been the case in his last two matches.

The 24-year-old has shown a lot of resilience throughout the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships and is bound to make things difficult for Tiafoe. However, if the 27-year-old is at his best, there is a fair chance of him coming out on top and winning his first title since the 2023 BOSS Open in Stuttgart.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in straght sets.

