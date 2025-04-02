Houston 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details

Fixture: Jenson Brooksby vs (3) Alejandro Tabilo

Date: April 2, 2025

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Round: First Round

Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Maroon Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $661,585

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jenson Brooksby vs Alejandro Tabilo preview

Jenson Brooksby of the United States plays a forehand against Taro Daniel of Japan on Day 1 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship- Source: Getty

USA's Jenson Brooksby will face the third seed Alejandro Tabilo in the second round of the 2025 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston on Wednesday, 2 April.

World No. 507 Jenson Brooksby entered the event as a wildcard in the qualifying round and was 3-6, 3-5 down against World No. 140 Federico Agustin Gomez few days back, but he saved a match point in the second set and won it 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

24-year-old Brooksby qualified for the main draw and defeated Japan's Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. He has a 3-4 win-loss record in the main draw matches on the ATP Tour in 2025, and his other two wins were at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last month.

On the other hand, World No. 32 Alejandro Tabilo has a 2-8 win-loss record in 2025 and he failed to win any match on the clay courts in February, at the Argentina Open, Rio Open and Chile Open.

The Chilean lost his first six matches of the season before ending his losing streak in Indian Wells against World No. 108 Dusan Lajovic. Tabilo also defeated Corentin Moutet to reach the third round in Miami before losing to Casper Ruud.

Alejandro Tabilo in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Jenson Brooksby vs Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head

Jenson Brooksby and Alejandro Tabilo have never faced each other before.

Jenson Brooksby vs Alejandro Tabilo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Jenson Brooksby TBD TBD TBD Alejandro Tabilo TBD TBD TBD

Jenson Brooksby vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction

Jenson Brooksby started the season unranked, as he was playing after a gap of two years, but he is in Top 500 after winning the first round in Houston. If he wins against Tabilo, his ranking will be around 350.

Clay is not his favorite surface, as he has not won anything on the dirt, apart from one Challenger title in Tallahassee in 2021. His best result in an ATP Tour event on clay is reaching the round of 16 at the Italian Open in 2022, so he would be hoping to reach his first ATP Tour quarterfinal on the surface.

27-year-old Alejandro Tabilo reached the round of 16 in Houston on his debut in 2022, when he lost to Taylor Fritz in straight sets. He has not won a match in Houston since then, but he has reached two finals on the ATP Tour on clay.

The Chilean will be the favorite to win this match against Brooksby, considering the fact that he is more experienced on the surface. He also defeated Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open last year, which shows that Tabilo can be very tough on the surface when he gets going.

Prediction: Alejandro Tabilo to win in three sets

