Houston 2025: Kei Nishikori vs Mitchell Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Kei Nishikori vs (Q) Mitchell Krueger

Date: April 1, 2025

Tournament: Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Houston, Texas, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - TennisTV

Kei Nishikori vs Mitchell Krueger preview

Former Houston finalist Nishikori will face Krueger in the first round | Image Source: Getty

Former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori will open his 2025 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship campaign against local qualifier Mitchell Krueger on Tuesday (April 1).

Nishikori made his top-100 comeback earlier this year, after spending nearly three years out of it due to various injuries. The Japanese player reached the final of the Hong Kong Open in January but has since blown hot and cold on the ATP Tour. That said, the World No. 66 did reach the semifinals at the Arizona Tennis Classic, a Challenger-level event, where he lost to eventual champion Joao Fonseca in straight sets.

The 35-year-old finished runner-up to the USA's Ryan Sweeting at the 2011 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship. His first-round opponent, Krueger, primarily competes on the Challenger circuit. The American bizarrely qualified for the ATP 250 tournament in Houston, winning both of his qualifying matches via retirement.

Kei Nishikori vs Mitchell Krueger head-to-head

Nishikori and Krueger have never met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

*Note: The two players did face off at the 2023 Palmas del Mar Challenger. However, since ATP Challenger tournaments are not considered in official tour-level records, it doesn't factor into their head-to-head.

Kei Nishikori vs Mitchell Krueger odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Kei Nishikori -350 -1.5 (-140) Over 21.5 (-115) Mitchell Krueger +260 +1.5 (-105) Under 21.5 (-125)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Kei Nishikori vs Mitchell Krueger prediction

Mitchell Krueger hits a forehand in Melbourne | Image Source: Getty

Despite his age, Nishikori is still one of the best baseliners on the ATP Tour. The Japanese player has a solid two-handed backhand, which holds its own on both attack and defense. The 35-year-old's serve will also be less likely to be attacked on the claycourts of Houston, giving him respectable odds of going deep into the tournament.

Krueger, meanwhile, likes taking the initiative during rallies as well. The 31-year-old's biggest weapon, not unlike his older opponent, is his two-handed backhand. The cross-court rallies between the two players will likely decide the victor. While the American is a dangerous first-round opponent, Nishikori should get through this match unscathed owing to his clay-court pedigree.

Pick: Nishikori will win in straight sets.

