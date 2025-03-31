Houston 2025: Taro Daniel vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details

Fixture: Taro Daniel vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: March 31, 2025

Tournament: US Men's Clay Court Championships

Round: First Round

Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Maroon Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taro Daniel vs Jenson Brooksby preview

2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Taro Daniel and Jenson Brooksby play in the opening round of the Houston Open. Both have had inconsistent seasons so far, but on their day, they can pull out big wins against top players. 32-year-old Daniel, Japan's second highest ranked player, has been on Tour for 15 years, with nine Challenger Tour wins under his belt.

Jenson Brooksby, at age 24, is less experienced but has a better on-court resume. He has reached the fourth round of a Major, the US Open in 2021, but his career was derailed after a wrist injury in 2023, and then by a 13-month suspension for missing drug tests. He returned at the Australian Open in January but was beaten by Taylor Fritz in the first round.

Brooksby has dropped significantly in the rankings due to his absence. From a career-high No. 32 in 2021, he's now languishing at No. 544. Daniel is the 119th-ranked player.

Taro Daniel vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Taro Daniel and Jason Brooksby have never played on the ATP Tour, so the current head-to-head is 0-0.

Taro Daniel vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taro Daniel +230 -1.5 (+295) Over 10.5 (-107) Jenson Brooksby -305 +1.5 (-435) Over 12.5 (-107)

All odds sourced from BetMGM

Taro Daniel vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Previews - Source: Getty

Both have had decent performances this year. Taro Daniel's best showing was at the Dallas Open, when he extended Frances Tiafoe to three sets, eventually losing 1-6, 6-3, 4-6. Other than a Round of 32 appearance at Delray Beach, he's struggled to get out of qualifying.

Brooksby's best win of the season came against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round at Indian Wells, whom he beat in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2. Brooskby was beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Jack Draper in the next round, who then went on to win the tournament.

Brooksby's ranking is false given his time away from the game, so given his better pedigree, the American should prevail over the Japanese player.

PICK: Jenson Brookby in three sets.

