Houston 2025: Tommy Paul vs Colton Smith preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Tommy Paul vs (Q) Colton Smith

Date: April 4, 2025

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Maroon Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $661,585

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Tommy Paul vs Colton Smith preview

Tommy Paul of the United States celebrates after defeating Cristian Garin of Chile during their match on Day 3 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Source: Getty U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship

Top seed Tommy Paul will face his compatriot Colton Smith in the quarterfinal of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston on Friday, 4 April. It will be their first meeting on the ATP Tour.

World No. 13 Tommy Paul won his first clay court match of the season after a tough battle against Cristian Garin 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(5) in the second round in Houston. The American has a 14-5 win-loss record in 2025.

Paul reached the semifinal of the Adelaide International, quarterfinal of the Australian Open, and semifinal of the Dallas Open in 2025, but he has not reached any final this season yet, so he would be hoping to do it here.

World No. 200 Colton Smith qualified for the main draw in Houston and earned his career's first clay court win on the ATP Tour. He defeated James Duckworth 6-2, 6-2 in the first round and then defeated his compatriot Ethan Quinn 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

Smith has reached his career's first ATP quarterfinal, but interestingly, he has not dropped any sets in Houston, even in the qualifying round. His career's first ATP win was against Italy's Flavio Cobolli in Indian Wells.

Colton Smith of the United States reacts against James Duckworth of Australia on Day 2 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul vs Colton Smith head-to-head

Tommy Paul and Colton Smith have never met before on the ATP Tour.

Tommy Paul vs Colton Smith odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Tommy Paul -235 -1.5 (+100) Over 21.5 (-130) Colton Smith +180 +1.5 (-145) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds source: BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Colton Smith prediction

Tommy Paul has never reached an ATP Tour final on a clay court in his career so far, but it could be a perfect opportunity for him, as he is the only seeded player left in the top half of the draw.

The American would be hoping to reach his first clay court semifinal since the 2024 Italian Open, when he lost to Nicolas Jarry in three sets and missed an opportunity to reach his career's first Masters 1000 final. Paul had defeated Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz to reach the semifinals in Rome.

Smith has won only three ATP Tour matches in his career, and it would be a big match for him. He is already going to reach his career high ranking, as he is 166th in the live rankings.

This is his career's first clay court event, as he had not played on the surface even on the Challenger Tour before, so it is a big boost for him already. But Paul is much more experienced, and even if Smith can win a set, he should be proud of himself.

Prediction: Tommy Paul to win in straight sets

