Houston 2025: Tommy Paul vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Tommy Paul vs Cristian Garin

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Round: Round of 16

Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Maroon Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $661,585

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Tommy Paul vs Cristian Garin preview

Top seed Tommy Paul of the United States will take on Cristian Garin of Chile in the round of 16 of the U.S Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston.

Paul had a good start to the year, reaching the quarterfinal of Australian Open and the semifinal of Dallas Open. However, since then, he has only been able to reach the third and second rounds of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and Miami Open, respectively. He will look to win the title in Houston as the top seed.

Garin, meanwhile, lost in the second rounds of both the Australian Open and Chile Open earlier this year. He failed to qualify for the main draw of the Rio Open and BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Chilean then played in a couple of Challenger events to prepare himself for the upcoming ATP tournaments.

Tommy Paul vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

The head-to-head between Paul and Garin is 2-1 in the latter's favor. They have met each other twice on clay so far and both of those matches were won by Garin.

Tommy Paul vs Cristian Garin odds

Tommy Paul vs Cristian Garin prediction

Garin's current form is nothing special, though it can be said that his game is better suited for clay than Paul's. Notably, his ranking has dropped drastically in recent years, from a career-high of 17th in the world in 2021 to outside the top-100 at the moment.

Paul, on the other hand, is one of the most consistent players in the world. He has regularly been ranked inside the top 10-15 for the past few years and has very few weaknesses in his game.

However, on clay, Garin might be able to stretch Paul more. The Chilean's ability to grind out a point might come in handy on the surface. Still, Paul should have enough quality to get past Garin in the end. However, it will not be too easy for the 27-year-old American.

Pick: Paul to win in three-sets.

