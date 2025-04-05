Houston 2025: Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Tommy Paul vs (Q) Jenson Brooksby
Date: April 5, 2025
Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships
Round: Semifinal
Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Maroon Clay (Outdoor)
Prize Money: $661,585
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby preview
Top seed Tommy Paul is all set to face compatriot Jenson Brooksby in the semifinal of the 2025 US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. Paul has a 15-5 record in 2025 so far, with two semifinal appearances in Adelaide and Dallas. He lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 4-6 against Felix Auger-Aliassime in Adelaide and lost 5-7, 3-6 against Denis Shapovalov in Dallas. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, losing to Alexander Zverev in four sets.
Being the top seed in Houston, Paul got a bye in the opening round and began his campaign with a hard-fought 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 win over Christian Garin in the second round. He then took out compatriot Colton Smith 6-1, 7-6 (1) in the quarterfinal to make his third semifinal appearance in 2025.
Jenson Brooksby is making a comeback to the professional Tour after a span of more than a year due to anti-doping violations and injuries. The American player has participated at three events in 2025, with his best run at the BNP Paribas Open, where he lost 5-7, 4-6 against eventual champion Jack Draper in the third round.
Brooksby has been in fine form in Houston as he won 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 against Federico Agustin Gomez and 6-4, 6-2 against Patrick Maloney in the qualifiers to enter the main draw. He started his campaign in the main draw with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Taro Daniel, followed by a big upset as he won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) against third-seeded Alejandro Tabilo in the second round. In his first quarterfinal appearance on his comeback, he won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Aleksandar Kovacevic to reach the semis.
Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head
Paul has a 3-0 lead in the head-to-head against Brooksby and won their last match 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-3 at the Dallas Open.
Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Tommy Paul vs Jenson Brooksby prediction
In their last match in Dallas this year, Paul won 64 and 44 percent of his service and return points, whereas Brooksby won 56 and 36 percent of his service and return points. Paul got a measure of his opponent's serve as he broke Brooksby six times in that match.
For Brooksby to win the upcoming match, he has to win more points on his first serve, and his second serve is vulnerable against Paul's groundstrokes. On a slower surface like the clay, hitting aces might be difficult, and therefore, Brooksby has to mix up his serves, using both wide and body serves to keep Paul guessing. Meanwhile, Paul also has to be wary about his serve, as he got broken three times last time these two players met.
Aside from being the top seed, his dominant head-to-head record against Brooksby makes Paul the favorite for the semifinal.
Pick- Paul to win in straight sets