Houston 2024 final: Ben Shelton vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Ben Shelton vs (3) Frances Tiafoe
Date: Sunday, April 7
Match Timing: Not before 2:00 pm local time, 7:00 pm GMT, 12:30 am IST
Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships
Round: Final
Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Maroon Clay (Outdoor)
Prize Money: $661,585
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Ben Shelton vs Frances Tiafoe preview
Top seed Ben Shelton is set to lock horns with compatriot and third seed Frances Tiafoe in an All-American affair at the 2024 Men's Clay Court Championships on Sunday, April 7.
Shelton kicked off his campaign in Houston in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. Up against Zizou Bergs of Belgium in his first match, he overcame a one-set deficit to seal an emphatic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.
The 21-year-old survived an epic second-set tie-breaker against compatriot Brandon Nakashima in the third round, eventually winning the match 7-5, 7-6(9). He survived another three-set epic against fourth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, once again sealing a comeback 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 win.
Tiafoe, meanwhile, also received a bye in the first round and began his campaign with a tough opening-round encounter against James Duckworth, winning it with a 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-5 scoreline. He then beat sixth seed Jordan Thomspon 7-6(8), 6-4 in the quarter-finals.
Up against Luciano Darderi in the last four, Tiafoe won the match 6-2, 7-6 (2), to seal his eighth career ATP final.
Ben Shelton vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head
Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe have faced off once on the ATP tour so far, with the former holding a 1-0 head-to-head advantage. Shelton got the better of Tiafoe in four sets in the quarter-finals of the 2023 US Open.
Ben Shelton vs Frances Tiafoe odds
(Odds to be added once available)
Ben Shelton vs Frances Tiafoe prediction
Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe's summit clash promises plenty of fireworks with both players finding some good form recently.
Shelton might have made a slow start on the clay, but he picked up the pace very quickly. Into his second career final, he will be looking to make it two wins out of two after clinching his maiden title at the Japan Open last year in his very first attempt.
Tiafoe, meanwhile, has looked in very good touch too over the week in Houston. He has seen a gradual resurgence in his form over the last week, having racked up some impressive wins. He has also finally been playing with confidence and consistency, two things he's lacked this season.
The pair head into their encounter rather evenly matched. Clay is neither player's preferred surface and it could boil down to who plays better on the day. What we can be assured of is big hits from the duo who have ultra-aggressive baseline games. Big serves will also be in order.
Pick: Ben Shelton in three sets.