Houston 2024 final: Ben Shelton vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ben Shelton vs (3) Frances Tiafoe

Date: Sunday, April 7

Match Timing: Not before 2:00 pm local time, 7:00 pm GMT, 12:30 am IST

Tournament: U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Round: Final

Venue: River Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Maroon Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $661,585

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ben Shelton vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Ben Shelton at the 2024 Miami Open

Top seed Ben Shelton is set to lock horns with compatriot and third seed Frances Tiafoe in an All-American affair at the 2024 Men's Clay Court Championships on Sunday, April 7.

Shelton kicked off his campaign in Houston in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. Up against Zizou Bergs of Belgium in his first match, he overcame a one-set deficit to seal an emphatic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

The 21-year-old survived an epic second-set tie-breaker against compatriot Brandon Nakashima in the third round, eventually winning the match 7-5, 7-6(9). He survived another three-set epic against fourth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, once again sealing a comeback 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 win.

Tiafoe, meanwhile, also received a bye in the first round and began his campaign with a tough opening-round encounter against James Duckworth, winning it with a 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-5 scoreline. He then beat sixth seed Jordan Thomspon 7-6(8), 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Up against Luciano Darderi in the last four, Tiafoe won the match 6-2, 7-6 (2), to seal his eighth career ATP final.

Ben Shelton vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe have faced off once on the ATP tour so far, with the former holding a 1-0 head-to-head advantage. Shelton got the better of Tiafoe in four sets in the quarter-finals of the 2023 US Open.

Ben Shelton vs Frances Tiafoe odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ben Shelton Frances Tiafoe

(Odds to be added once available)

Ben Shelton vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 Miami Open

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe's summit clash promises plenty of fireworks with both players finding some good form recently.

Shelton might have made a slow start on the clay, but he picked up the pace very quickly. Into his second career final, he will be looking to make it two wins out of two after clinching his maiden title at the Japan Open last year in his very first attempt.

Tiafoe, meanwhile, has looked in very good touch too over the week in Houston. He has seen a gradual resurgence in his form over the last week, having racked up some impressive wins. He has also finally been playing with confidence and consistency, two things he's lacked this season.

The pair head into their encounter rather evenly matched. Clay is neither player's preferred surface and it could boil down to who plays better on the day. What we can be assured of is big hits from the duo who have ultra-aggressive baseline games. Big serves will also be in order.

Pick: Ben Shelton in three sets.