Love is in the air and the grounds of the 2025 edition of the French Open. Several tennis couples started their campaigns at the claycourt Major earlier this week. Some of these pairs include Stefanos Tsitsipas-Paula Badosa and Alex de Minaur-Katie Boulter.

The first three days of the French Open have seen some great success from the above players. While Tsitsipas and De Minaur won their first matches comfortably, their girlfriends also went the distance in their respective openers. Aside from them, the husband-wife duo of Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina is also competing in Paris.

Below we take a look at four tennis couples that will play the second round of the 2025 French Open:

#3 Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils won a five-set battle in Paris on Tuesday | Image Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have been together since they started dating in 2018. The two players have a daughter together named Skai. The Ukrainian and the Frenchman's first-round matches in Paris this week were starkly different. 13th-seeded Svitolina dominated Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez 6-1, 6-1 earlier on Sunday (May 25) to reach the second round at the French Open for the 12th time in her career.

Monfils, meanwhile, suffered from an injury midway through his first-round match against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien on Tuesday as he fell two sets to love down. Not to be deterred, the World No. 42 showed immense heart to make a comeback, eventually winning 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4), 6-1 in front of a packed crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

#2 Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur won their 1R matches at French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur have been together since 2020 and recently announced their engagement. Both players don't have the best aptitude for clay though, owing to their different styles of play. That, however, has mattered very little during their first-round outings at the 2025 French Open this week. World No. 38 Boulter came from a set down on Monday (May 26) to defeat France's Carole Monnet 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the second round.

De Minaur put together a much more emphatic performance than his girlfriend, downing claycourt specialist Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(6). The ninth seed is looking to emulate his last year's result on the famed terre battue, which saw him record his first quarterfinal appearance at the tournament.

#1 Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas pose at Laureus World Sports Awards | Image Source: Getty

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been tennis' biggest power couple since they started dating in 2023. Both players have consistently been ranked inside the top 20 of their respective tours and are looking to go deep in Paris this fortnight. Badosa had to endure a tough first-round match-up against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka on Monday, but she eventually came through 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-4.

Tsitsipas, on his part, enjoyed a much more commanding victory on the same day, beating 2023 quarterfinalist Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round of the claycourt Major. The former World No. 3 has arguably played his best tennis at the French Open in the past, reaching one final (2021), one semifinal (2020), and three quarterfinals (2023-24) at the tournament.

