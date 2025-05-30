How many of the couples who started at French Open 2025 together survived 2R? ft. Paula Badosa-Stefanos Tsitsipas

The French Open is one of the most prestigious events on tour. This year's edition hosted some of the best players in the world, including three couples from the tennis circuit.

Ad

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the most popular couples in tennis at the moment. Badosa reached the semifinal of the Australian Open this year and Tsitsipas secured a remarkable title-triumph in the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Alex De Minaur and Katie Boutler also participated in the French Open. While De Minaur reached the finals in Rotterdam, Boulter secured a runner-up finish in Hong Kong.

With the action starting to heat up at the French Open, let's look at how the couples fared this year.

Ad

Trending

#3 Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter

Boulter and De Minaur at the BNP Paribas Open - Previews - Source: Getty

First up is Alex De Minar and Katie Boulter.

Ad

Surprisingly, Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter have both been eliminated from the French Open. Both players were among the dark horses in Paris, but couldn't make a valuable contribution at the event.

De Minaur started his campaign with a solid win against Laslo Djere but couldn't make his mark against Alexander Bublik in the second round. The Kazakh stunned him in a grueling five-set bout, 2-6, 2-6, 6-4 6-3, 6-2.

Ad

Meanwhile, Katie Boulter kicked off her French Open with a brilliant comeback win against Carole Monnet, 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-1. She then took on Madison Keys in the second round and lost to the seventh seed in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

#2 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

Tsitsipas and Badosa participated at the French Open this year - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa.

Ad

Tsitsipas and Badosa are known for their friendly connection with fans on social media. Both players entered the French Open needing a strong result on tour.

While Badosa cruised to the third round with solid wins over Naomi Osaka and Elena Gabriella Ruse, Tsitsipas was eliminated in the second round by Matteo Gigante.

The Greek started his campaign with a confident win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, but couldn't fend off Matteo Gigante. The Italian outfoxed him in four sets, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Ad

#1 Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina at the BNP Paribas Open: Source: Getty

Last on the list is Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina.

Ad

Monfils and Svitolina got married in 2021 and share a daughter named Skai. Both players have made an amazing start to the season so far. While Monfils secured a title-winning run in Auckland, Svitolina was the last woman standing in the Rouen Open.

Svitolina continued her solid form on tour by navigating to the third round of the French Open. She defeated Zeynep Somnez and Anna Bondar in straight sets in her first two matches.

Ad

Meanwhile, Gael Monfils started his campaign with a splendid win against Hugo Dellien. He took on Jack Draper in the second round and lost to the Brit in four sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The Frenchman will now begin his preparations on grass and could take part in the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More