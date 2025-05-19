How many French Opens did Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & Roger Federer miss over the years?

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have 18 French Open trophies between them, with the Spaniard leading the charge. Nadal emerged victorious in Paris on an astonishing 14 occasions

In fact, between 2005 and 2023, only once did a player outside the tennis' Big 3 win the French Open. That was in 2015 when Stan Wawrinka broke through the wall to lift win his career's second Grand Slam.

As we approach yet another French Open, it is worth taking a look at not just the trio's dominance but also their longevity. Nadal, Djokovic and Federer did not miss the French Open often, but there have been occasions when they were forced to give Paris a miss. Here, we take a look back at all such occasions:

14-time French Open champ Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 French Open (Source: Getty)

Rafael Nadal is the most prolific French Open champion and by some distance. His 14 titles at Roland Garros put him in different league altogether, with the second best in the Open Era lagging behind at six. Such was his dominance at the tournament during his active years that even fellow members of the Big 3 used the years that he was absent from the tournament or forced out with injuries to complete their Career Slams.

Notably, Nadal missed the French Open only once between 2004 and 2025. That was the year that the Spaniard was hampered with a serious hip injury (2023), which sidelined him for most of the tennis season. Novak Djokovic won the clay Slam that year.

Nadal was also forced to pull out from the French Open in 2016 due to a wrist injury, but only after making the third round. Djokovic completed his Career Slam by winning the French Open that year. Federer had completed his set after Nadal suffered a shock fourth-round exit against Robin Soderling in 2009.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer at the 2021 French Open. (Source: Getty)

Roger Federer does not have the best of records at the French Open by his lofty standards, having won the tournament only once in 2009. He does, however, boast of an incredible 73-17 win-loss at the tournament.

The Swiss legend made four consecutive finals at the tournament starting from 2006 but lost all three to Rafael Nadal. His big break came in 2009 when the Spanaird lost early. Federer capitalized and took home the trophy after beating Nadal-conqueror Robin Soderling in the final.

Federer made only one more final in Paris in the next six years, but played the tournament each time. His lackluster results possibly played a part in him choosing to skip the event in his latter years when he was managing the time on court more cautiously.

The Swiss did not play at the French Open in 2016, 2017 and 2018. He returned in 2019 only to give it is a miss again in 2020. He made one final stop at the tournament in 2021 before retiring from the sport.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open. (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic's commitment to fitness is no short of tennis folklore. The way that the Serb manages his body has been a big reason of why he continues to compete at the highest even as his peers have hung up their tennis rackets.

The Serb especially enjoys competing at Grand Slams and it should not come as a surprise when we tell you that he has not missed a single French Open since making his debut at the tournament way back in 2005.

This year, if he choose to play the tournament, will mark a landmark 21st consecutive appearance for Djokovic at the French Open, his longest streak at any of the four tennis Majors.

