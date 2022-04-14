How many languages does Venus Williams speak?

Venus Williams is one of the finest tennis players of all time and has enjoyed an impressive and decorated career. The American has won seven Grand Slam singles titles till date.

Given the global nature of the sport, it's not surprising to learn that several tennis players know multiple languages. Williams can speak a number of languages fluently apart from English. The 41-year-old learned French and German in school but can also speak Italian and Chinese.

A few months back, Williams promoted her father's biopic King Richard in French and her command over the language was quite impressive.

"My best language is Italian"- Venus Williams

Venus Williams has said that Italian is her favorite language

Venus Williams stated that despite knowing and being good at multiple languages, Italian is her best language. The American said that she also knows a surprising amount of chinese as well.

"I'm good in languages," Williams said. "My best language is Italian. The surprising language that I know a decent amount of is Chinese."

Williams also said that it was not easy for her when she started learning languages but has gotten more comfortable for her over time as it "continues to click over time.

"It's not something that comes overnight," Williams said. "It's something that continues to click over time, but once you get started then it's easier than the start."

Williams' command over the Italian language came to the forefront a few years ago when the former American World No. 1 gave an interview in Italian during the Italian Open, with Venus Williams having little to no trouble giving her answers to the interviewer.

Williams has been inactive on the WTA Tour for over six months. She last played in the Chicago Women's Open in August, losing to Hsieh Su-Wei in the first round of the tournament. She's been on the sidelines since and is yet to make a return to the WTA tour.

As a result, her ranking has dropped to 491st in the world. The 41-year-old said that she would make her return soon but did not specify as to when she would do so. Several fans will be eager to see her back in action. With time not on the seven-time Grand Slam champion's side, it remains to be seen if she will make a competitive return to the tour.

