"How many languages does Venus Williams speak?" - Venus Williams's promotion of King Richard in French awes fans 

Modified Dec 13, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Venus Williams and Serena Williams have taken an active role in the promotion of King Richard -- a biopic on the role played by Richard Williams in the life of the tennis legends.

In a recent video message to fans, Venus Williams can be seen talking in French to promote the release of the film in France.

Titled "La Méthode Williams" (The Williams Method) in French, it premiered at the Grand Rex, a theater famous across Europe for its architecture, and was attended by several French celebrities.

Venus Williams could not be present for the occasion, but she recorded a message praising the actors who played her and Serena in the film and thanking the organizers for arranging the celebration at the reputed theater.

"It is overall the story of a man who sacrificed himself for the success of his daughters." Venus said. "The actors are amazing, especially Demi Singleton who plays Serena and Saniyya Sidney who plays my role," she added.
"Merci beaucoup" @Venuseswilliams for your kind message aired yesterday before the screening of #KingRichard with @willsmith. We are committed to support equal opportunities and inclusion for young people and the journey you experienced with @serenawilliams is inspiring for us. https://t.co/FLWQRJDkM4

Venus Williams's flawless French skills have caught the attention of tennis fans. Several took to Twitter to express their surprise and joy at Venus's proficiency in the language.

Omg! @Venuseswilliams introducing King Richard in French is the best thing on Twitter today. Happy Friday😍🥰💕 twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st…
Venus Williams, a linguist!!! what can't she do honestly, her French accent is incredible twitter.com/WeAreTennis/st…

Both Serena and Venus Williams learnt German and French in school along with English. Their father always insisted that the sisters not neglect their education in pursuit of their tennis careers.

"I'm good in languages" - Venus Williams

Venus Williams speaks English, French, German, Italian and Chinese
In addition to those she learnt in school, Venus Williams also speaks Italian and Chinese. Speaking in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com in 2019, the American confirmed that one of her hidden talents off-court is her proficiency in languages.

"I'm good in languages," Williams said. "My best language is Italian. The surprising language that I know a decent amount of is Chinese," she added."

Venus Williams revealed that she had been learning languages as a hobby for a long time and while it was difficult in the beginning, she was more comfortable with them now.

"It's not something that comes overnight," Venus said. "It's something that continues to click over time, but once you get started then it's easier than the start," she added.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya
