How many Wimbledon titles has Venus Williams won? Diving into the American's trophy haul across singles and doubles

Following Venus Williams' maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2000 Wimbledon Championships, the tournament went on to become one of her favorite hunting grounds over the years. The American claimed four more titles in singles and an additional six in doubles.

Williams successfully defended her title in 2001, defeating Justine Henin in the final to win her second title at Wimbledon. Over the next two years, she lost to sister Serena Williams in the final.

Williams returned to the winner's circle in 2005, claiming her third title at the grass-court Major in a memorable final against Lindsay Davenport. She failed to defend her title the following year, but claimed consecutive titles in 2007 and 2008, upping her tally to five titles at the tournament. The American made it to the final in 2009 as well, but was beaten by her younger sister once again.

Over the next few years, Williams' health issues made it quite tough for her to play at a high level. However, she didn't give in and, slowly but steadily, rose back to the top once again.

She made it to the semifinals of the 2016 Wimbledon, her first appearance at that stage since her 2009 runner-up finish at the tournament. She lost to Angelique Kerber in straight sets. The next year, the American went one step further, but lost to Garbine Muguruza in the final.

At the 2021 Wimbledon, Williams' further extended her record for most appearances at a Grand Slam. It was her 90th main draw showing and with her first-round win over Mihaela Buzarnescu, she also recorded her 90th win at the tournament.

At Wimbledon, Venus Williams has found considerable success in doubles too

Serena (L) and Venus Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships.

Venus Williams' exploits at Wimbledon aren't restricted to singles only. In 2000, she won her first doubles title at the venue along with sister Serena Williams. It was their third Major title overall.

The siblings then won their next title in doubles at Wimbledon in 2002. They didn't compete much in doubles over the next few years, with their next triumph coming in 2008. The pair then went on to defend their title the following year.

In 2012, the Williams sisters claimed their fifth doubles title at Wimbledon. That year, the All England Club was also the venue for tennis events during the London Olympics, where the sisters claimed their third Olympic gold medal in doubles.

The sisters won their sixth and most recent doubles title at the 2016 Wimbledon, their 14th Grand Slam title in doubles overall. Venus also reached the mixed doubles final at the tournament in 2006 alongside Bob Bryan, but lost to Vera Zvonareva and Andy Ram.

With five titles in singles and another six titles in doubles, Venus Williams has etched her name into Wimbledon history.

