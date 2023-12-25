"How would men know how women are feeling at a certain time of the month?" - When John McEnroe courted controversy with his views on tennis commentary

John McEnroe said in an earlier interview that women should not commentate on men's tennis, adding that they did not know much about the men's game

The American established himself as one of the best tennis players of all time through a glittering career that saw him win seven Grand Slam singles titles and be the World No. 1.

After retiring from tennis, McEnroe entered commentary and stirred controversy by saying in an old interview that women should not be commentating on men's tennis. The American said that he didn't know any women who knew the men's game, adding that men may also not know much about the women's game as they may not know how they would be feeling at a certain period of a month.

"I don't know any women who know the men's game. At the same time, I'm not sure men can really know the women's game. I mean, how would they know how women are feeling at a certain time of the month?" John McEnroe said.

John McEnroe won 17 Grand Slam titles throughout his career

John McEnroe at the Laver Cup

John McEnroe won a total of 17 Grand Slams across singles and doubles throughout his illustrious career.

The American won seven singles Majors, the first of which came at the 1979 US Open. He went on to successfully defend his title at the New York Major twice, winning it in 1980 and 1981. Notably, 1981 was the year when he won his maiden Wimbledon crown by defeating Bjorn Borg in the final.

McEnroe won his second title at the grass-court Major in 1983 by triumphing over Chris Lewis in the final in straight sets. 1984 was the most successful year of the American's career as he won two Grand Slams- Wimbledon and the US Open, beating Jimmy Connors and Ivan Lendl in the respective title clashes.

He never won the Australian Open and the French Open, with his best performance at the former being reaching the semifinals in 1983. His best result at the French Open was reaching the final in 1984 where he was beaten by Ivan Lendl.

John McEnroe also excelled on the doubles circuit, winning nine Majors, five at Wimbledon, and four at the US Open. All but two of his men's doubles Grand Slams came with Peter Fleming as his partner.

The American also won a mixed doubles Grand Slam title at the 1977 French Open, with Mary Carillo as his partner.