How much prize money did Sumit Nagal get despite losing in the first round of Wimbledon 2024?

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal suffered a first-round defeat in the men’s singles at Wimbledon 2024. Playing in his first-ever main draw Wimbledon match, Sumit was paired against Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic.

Ranked 72nd in the world, Nagal put up a strong fight against the 53rd-ranked Kecmanovic. The match extended to four sets and lasted two hours and 38 minutes, with Nagal eventually losing 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

Despite the early exit, the 26-year-old will still walk away with a significant prize. As per the amount officially announced by Wimbledon, the Indian tennis star will receive a massive amount of £60,000 (approximately INR 63 lakhs) for his first-round participation.

Sumit Nagal to shift his focus to men’s doubles

Sumit Nagal was the only Indian to have featured in the men’s singles category at Wimbledon 2024. He also became the first Indian in five years after Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who played in 2019, to feature in men’s singles at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Although his singles journey ended early, Nagal is now setting his sights on the men’s doubles event. Paired with Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic, Nagal will compete against the Spanish duo Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez in the first round on Wednesday, July 3.

The Wimbledon 2024 acts as a preparation for him for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 later this month. All set to make his second appearance at the Summer Games, Sumit will aim to deliver his best this time after losing in the second round at Tokyo 2020.

Wimbledon 2024 also sees other Indian tennis stars in action. Veteran player Rohan Bopanna teams up with Australian Matthew Ebden, aiming for a strong performance in the doubles category.

N Sriram Balaji, partnering with Great Britain's Luke Johnson, and Yuki Bhambri, who joins forces with Frenchman Albano Olivetti, will also compete in the tournament.

