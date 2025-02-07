How much prize money did Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe & others earn after exiting from Dallas Open 2R?

Top American tennis players Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe suffered disappointing losses at the Dallas Open on Thursday, 7 February. However, they will not be going home completely empty handed.

This competition was an opportunity for all of them to gain some ATP points in their home country, as the Dallas Open was upgraded to an ATP 500 event from ATP 250 event, but it turned out to be a day of upsets for the American stars.

Among the eight players who lost the round of 16 matches, five were Americans, as qualifiers Ethan Quinn and Michael Mmoh also lost their matches. But all of them are still going to earn $40,365 for reaching the second round.

Trending

This amount is 204.2% more than what players earned after losing the second round at the 2024 Dallas Open. This increase in prize money has occurred due to the upgradation of the event. The overall prize money of the event this year is $2,760,000, which is 349% more than last year.

Top seed Taylor Fritz would still be disappointed as he was only two points away from reaching the Quarterfinal. The World No. 4 won the first set 6-2 against Denis Shapovalov and lost the second and third sets 3-6 and 6-7 respectively.

The American No. 1 held all of his service games without facing a break point in the third set and had an opportunity when the Canadian was serving at 4-5, 30-30, but he unfortunately could not capitalise.

ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe suffered unexpected losses

Fourth seed Ben Shelton faced World No. 64 Jaume Munar. His performance was not up to the expectation as he lost the first set 2-6. The second set was decided by a tie-break, which the Spaniard won to knock out the American.

The World No. 13 was playing his first tournament since reaching the semifinal at the Australian Open and had a chance to break into the Top 10 by winning the event.

Frances Tiafoe won the first set 6-3 against World No. 67 Yoshihito Nishioka, but lost the next two sets 4-6, 3-6. His loss meant that now there are no American players left in the bottom half of the draw.

Tommy Paul and Reilly Opelka have a chance to earn more prize money, as both of them are going to play each other in the Quarterfinal and one of them is guaranteed to reach the semifinal.

Cameron Norrie, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Rinky Hijikata are also going to earn $40,365 after losing their second round matches at the Dallas Open.

All the players who reached the Quarterfinal will be going home with at least $75,615.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback