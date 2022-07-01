How much does Rafael Nadal's watch cost? All you need to know about the custom-made Richard Mille watch made exclusively for the Spaniard

Not just a staggering 22 Grand Slam titles, tennis legend Rafael Nadal is also the owner of a mind-boggling Richard Mille watch that has been created exclusively for the Spaniard. The wondrous Richard Mille 27-04 Tourbillon, which was released in 2020 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Nadal's partnership with the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, costs a whopping $1,050,000.

Richard Mille has produced only 50 copies of the exquisite watch, which weighs just 30 grams, making it the lightest tourbillon in the world.

When did Rafael Nadal's partnership with Richard Mille start?

Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille, the owner of the watch brand, struck up a friendship back in 2008. As per the official website of the watch manufacturer, the Spaniard was averse to the idea of wearing a watch while playing a match. It took a lot of effort on Mille's part to convince the southpaw to flaunt a watch on his right hand while playing.

While narrating how they hit it off, Nadal revealed that Mille played a prank on the 22-time Grand Slam champion when they met for the first time.

"Richard came to my house and showed me a model saying: ‘this is the watch that we made for you’," Nadal was quoted as saying on the website. "The watch was in platinum so very heavy, I was very confused and didn’t realise that he was joking. As soon as I tried the real watch on, I loved it. We were on the same wavelength. The watch is now like a second skin for me."

All the details you need to know about Rafael Nadal's latest watch

With the two resonating with each other, their partnership has given birth to five beautiful watches over the years since 2010. The current Richard Mille RM 27-04 Tourbillon is the latest model, admired by watch lovers all over the globe.

With Nadal surging to both the Australian Open and the French Open titles this year wearing the priceless watch, it has become a much-discussed entity over the past few months.

The watch itself is a marvelous piece of engineering. It can withstand a gravitational force of 12,000 Gs. There's a mesh of steel cable that criss-crosses 38 times on the face of the watch, resembling a tennis racquet that acts as a brilliant suspension system to absorb shock.

It is fitted with a TitaCarb — a high-performance polyamide that has been reinforced with up to 38.5% carbon fiber case. The fact that the watch weighs only 30 grams, including the baby-blue strap, makes it all the more fascinating.

Having already won both Majors of the season with the charming Richard Mille piece, Nadal will be eager to add the Wimbledon trophy to his envious collection.

The former World No. 1 last won the grasscourt Major in 2010, the year his partnership with the Swiss brand took off. Adding another trophy at SW19 a dozen years later, with the watch in tow, will make it all the more special for the southpaw.

Rafael Nadal is currently in the third round of Wimbledon, where he faces 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the second week. He needs five more wins in London to take his glittering Grand Slam tally to 23.

