How Petra Kvitova recovered after the gruesome attack on her

The tennis star has recovered after career threatening knife injuries to her left hand in an attempted robbery at her apartment.

The image of her left hand, before and after the surgery were recently leaked online

What's the story?

The shocking and career threatening injury to Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova shook the world of sports and Tennis followers in December last year. With doctors claiming that her injury could possibly end her career, the tennis star refused to believe so.

It is, therefore, her determination to recover and hold a racquet once again that proved to be a blessing. After a four-hour long surgery, the condition of tennis star's hand was restored to normal.

The image of her left hand, before and after the surgery were recently leaked online.

Image Courtesy: TennisWorld

In case you didn't know...

Petra Kvitová is a well-known Czech tennis player who is recognized for her powerful left-handed groundstrokes. She has won 20 career singles titles which also include two Grand Slams at the Wimbledon.

The tennis star was attacked by a criminal who broke into her apartment on the pretext of a theft. In an attempt to save her life while a knife was held to her throat, the lady got her hand injured in the most gruesome manner.

The heart of the matter

Describing her injury as shocking and almost beyond repair, doctors claimed that all of the five fingers of her left hand had been injured along with injuries to the tendons. There was also a heavy risk of infection. However, the fighter that she was, she started showing signs of recovery within just 2 days of her surgery.

Her coach, Jiri Vanek said that it was really tough for all of them, especially since they were in the dark as to whether she would ever be fit for tennis again. He adds that it was her determination and positive approach to life that helped her more than anything.

The Czech player's hand remained in a protective splint for eight weeks after the attack, however, with light training and other exercises, she kept herself busy and picked up the tennis racquet after 12 weeks. She went on to say that even though she could not move her fingers fully, even being able to move them by a millimeter was an accomplishment for her.

Despite the fact that she was supposed to get back to playing only after 6 - 7 months of her injury, she still made a come back at the Rolland Garros.

What's next?

In the last match that Kvitová played after her come back, she lost to Shuai Zhang in straight sets. She admitted that she did not feel 100% fit to prove her mettle. However, with her sheer strength and determination, she looks forward to making a full, healthy and successful come back to her career.

Author's take

With an injury such as this, the tennis star's admirable determination to not allow her injury to act as a barrier between her and her career is definitely a source of inspiration for everyone.