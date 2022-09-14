How quality of tennis had the last laugh at US Open 2022

At the 2022 US Open, tennis certainly had the last laugh. A quick glance at the viewership and crowd attendance numbers tells us all we need to know about why the quality of tennis and other positive moments throughout the tournament proved to be the ultimate form of entertainment.

Controversies during tennis matches, such as players breaking racquets, arguing with the chair umpire, acting out and displaying outbursts of anger and frustration often tend to take the attention away from the most important aspect - the tennis on show. These moments often also leave social media buzzing with 'who said what or broke what,' as compared to 'that great shot or rally that those players were part of.'

At the 2022 US Open, these controversies and tennis moments were not absent altogether. However, the crowds flocked to their TV sets and streaming devices, and to social media as well, to focus on the quality of tennis on display, which often left them spellbound.

This year's US Open averaged 1.21 million viewers, up as high as 50 percent from last year's event, according to Forbes. Additionally, 776,120 fans attended the US Open matches at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center this year, setting an all-time tournament record. All of this, given a key detail that 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic missed the tournament due to his unvaccinated status after a controversial build-up and ambiguity about his eligibility to play in the event.

Speaking of which, the 2022 US Open began with Serena Williams, one of the greatest players of all time, playing potentially her final ever career tournament at her home Grand Slam. Williams' three singles matches at the New York Major averaged 2.7 million, 3.6 million, and 4.6 million viewers, respectively.

The last of those matches - a third-round clash against Ajla Tomljanovic - became the most-watched tennis match in ESPN's history. Fans aiming to catch one last glimpse of Williams also played a big role in the attendance numbers at Flushing Meadows.

However, the tournament continued to interest tennis fans, despite Williams playing her last match on the first Friday of the tournament itself. On the men's side, Frances Tiafoe had a breakthrough run at a Grand Slam. The young American star had the biggest moment of his career as he stunned 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

Tiafoe's inspiring backstory caught the attention of those who did not already know of his humble beginnings. The youngster and his fellow American tennis stars, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff - who are the top-ranked American players in the WTA rankings - played some incredible tennis in the last two weeks.

Tiafoe came ever so close to reaching the final and potentially clinching the title, losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in an epic five-set semifinal. Both Gauff and Pegula reached the quarterfinals, losing to Caroline Garcia and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, respectively.

Gauff's quarterfinal against Caroline Garcia on Day 9 peaked at 2.6 million viewers. Meanwhile, Tiafoe's win against Nadal had an average audience of 2.4 million and peaked at 3.4 million fans. The day session, which also included Pegula's match, averaged 1.7 million viewers, more than double as compared to last year's viewership of the same day's play.

US Open champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek thrill crowds

2022 US Open Champions Portraits

Carlos Alcaraz's journey also thrilled fans all over the world, with the tennis world buzzing after watching some of the shots he was able to produce at the 2022 US Open. The 19-year-old was part of thriller after thriller, winning three consecutive five-set classics to reach the final. His quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner went down in the books as one of the best matches of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Alcaraz-Tiafoe semifinal averaged 2.96 million viewers for a match that started at 7 pm and went on for almost five hours, further highlighting increased interest in the US Open and was testament to the quality of tennis on offer at the New York Major. It was ESPN's most-watched tennis match not involving Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Novak Djokovic.

When combined with the first semifinal between Casper Ruud and Karen Khachanov, the average audience of 2.2 million is the highest for ESPN across all semifinal rounds they have ever televised.

Alcaraz and Ruud went head-to-head in a fitting finale, with the winner taking home his maiden Grand Slam title and the World No. 1 spot.

On the women's side, despite Williams' early exit before Gauff and Pegula's quarterfinal exits, fan favorites Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur continued to thrill fans with their great display of tennis. The dynamic duo contributed greatly to the viewership and attendance numbers as well, with a packed house greeting them in the final.

