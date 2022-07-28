How Rafael Nadal went on to win 5 titles to make Canadian Open his most successful hardcourt Masters 1000 tournament

Rafael Nadal is widely regarded as one of the best players to have ever graced the sport of tennis. The 22-time Major winner is well-known for his prowess on clay, where he has amassed a record 63 titles on the surface, including 14 at Roland Garros. However, he's no slouch on hardcourt, having won 25 titles.

Nadal has won 10 of his 36 Masters 1000 titles on hardcourt, with half of them coming at the Canadian Masters. Three of these titles have come in Montreal and two in Toronto. This makes the North American tournament Nadal's most successful hardcourt Masters 1000 event.

Since making his debut there in 2004, the legendary left-hander has compiled a 38-8 win record. Nadal hasn't always been a regular feature at the Rogers Cup but has taken home the title in three of his last five visits.

So let's take a look at Nadal's love affair with the Canadian Open over the years:

Rafael Nadal beats Andre Agassi to win his first Canadian Open title (2004)

Rogers Cup Masters 2005

Rafael Nadal lost in the first round to Lleyton Hewitt on his Canadian Open debut in 2004. However, just a year later, the-then World No. 2 dropped only two sets en route to winning the tournament in Montreal.

After dropping a set in his tournament opener against compatriot Carlos Moya, the-then teenager reeled off four consecutive straight-set wins. He then beat American legend Andre Agassi in a three-set final to win his first hardcourt Masters 1000 title.

Suffice to say, that wouldn't be his last title at the tournament.

Rafael Nadal wins his second Canadian Open title in 4 years (2008)

Rogers Masters Day 7 - 2008

Fresh off winning his first Wimbledon title in 2008, Rafael Nadal embarked on a triumphant campaign at the Canadian Masters.

The Spaniard dropped his only set of the tournament against Richard Gasquet in the quarterfinals before beating Nicolas Keifer to win his second title at the Rogers Cup. It was Nadal's first win in Toronto.

Weeks later, the southpaw would ascend to World No. 1 ranking for the first time in his illustrious career.

Rafael Nadal wins his third Canadian Open title (2013) after a gap of 5 years

Rogers Cup Montreal - Day Seven - 2013

Nadal lost to Juan Martin Del Potro in the 2009 quarterfinals. A year later, he was beaten by Andy Murray in the semis before the Spaniard endured his second opening-round exit at the Canadian Open, losing to Ivan Dodig in a third-set tiebreak in 2011.

After skipping the 2012 edition, Nadal would go all the way the next year, beating home hope Milos Raonic in the final. He would also go on to win his only Cincinnati title a week later before lifting his second US Open crown in what was a flawless US Open Series campaign.

Rafael Nadal goes back-to-back at Canadian Open (2018-19)

Rogers Cup Montreal - Day 10 - 2019

A year after losing to Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in the third round, Nadal produced a near-perfect outing at the Canadian Masters in 2018. Dropping only a set all week, he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his fourth title at the tournament.

The Spaniard dropped only three games in a lopsided final next year against Daniil Medvedev to successfully defend his Canadian Open title for the first time. This also marked the first time Nadal defended a non-claycourt title.

The victory marked Nadal's fifth success at the hardcourt Masters 1000 event.

