Hsieh outplays Wozniacki, enters Miami Open quarters

Su-Wei Hsieh.(File Photo: Xinhua/Wang Lei)

Miami, March 26 (IANS) Taiwan's 27th seed Su-Wei Hsieh stunned Denmark's 13th seed and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki with a 6-3, 6-7 (0) 6-2 scoreline on Monday and advanced to the Miami Open quarterfinals.

Hsieh, 33, who had defeated reigning world number one Naomi Osaka of Japan in the previous round, will be making her first appearance in the last eight of a "Premier Mandatory" WTA tournament, reports Efe news.

The Taiwanese had won only one set in four previous encounters with Wozniacki. This was their first match since 2015, when they faced off at the Kuala Lumpur semi-finals.

Hsieh dominated the first set and was on track to claim a famous straight sets victory until Wozniacki mounted a late comeback to take the second set to a tie-break.

Hsieh re-took control in the third set, which she won at a canter to move on to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open first time. She will now go up against Anett Kontaveit after the Estonian eased past Indian Wells Canadian champion Bianca Andreescu 6-1 2-0. Andreescu retired due to an injury after just 56 minutes of play.

In other results, third-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic beat France's 19th seed Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-3, while Australian Ashleigh Barty, seeded 12th, beat the Netherland's Kiki Bertens 4-6, 6-3 6-2.