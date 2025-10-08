Hugo Gaston vs Borna Gojo preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Open de Roanne 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Hugo Gaston vs Borna Gojo
Date: October 9, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Open de Roanne
Round: Second round (Round of 16)
Venue: Roanne, France
Category: ATP 100 Challenger
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: € 145,250
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Hugo Gaston vs Borna Gojo preview
Fifth seed and home favorite, Hugo Gaston, will look to keep his campaign on track at the 2025 Open de Roanne, as he takes on Borna Gojo in the second round.
Including the Challenger matches, Gaston has lost more than he has won in the 2025 season, winning 21 of the 50 matches. On the main Tour, the Frenchman has not gone past the second round at any of the events, has had eleven first-round exits, and has failed to get in the main draw of three main-Tour events.
Gaston has been in better form on the Challenger Tour, winning the title at the Rennes Challenger, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Stan Wawrinka in the final. He also reached the quarterfinals in the Challenger event in Phoenix, losing to Joao Fonseca. At Roanne, he began with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Norwegian qualifier Viktor Durasovic in the first round.
Borna Gojo has played a limited number of matches in 2025, winning 18 of the 33 matches he has played. The Croatian player has had one semifinal finish in the season, reaching the last-four at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger, where he lost against Stan Wawrinka.
Barring that one Challenger run, Gojo has not been able to get past the first round at any of the main-Tour or Challenger-Tour events. In Roanne, he began with a 6-0, 4-7, 7-5 win against home favorite Clemenet Chidekh in the first round.
Hugo Gaston vs Borna Gojo head-to-head
These two players have not met on the Main Tour, but Gojo won the match against Gaston at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger via retirement.
Hugo Gaston vs Borna Gojo odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Hugo Gaston vs Borna Gojo prediction
Gaston has not reached any hard-court final on the main Tour, as both his career finals have come on clay. However, he has won five hard-court titles on the Challenger Tour and is a former champion at the Open de Roanne, having won the title back in 2022.
Gojo has yet to reach a final on the main Tour, but the Croatian player has reached four hard-court finals on the Challenger Tour, winning two titles, the last of which came in Sioux Falls last year.
Gaston is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher seed and a former champion in Roanne.
Pick- Gaston to win in three sets
Hugo Gaston vs Borna Gojo betting tips
Tip 1: Result- Gaston to win
Tip 2: Gojo to win a set
Tip 3: Match to go over 20 games