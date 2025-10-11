Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Open de Roanne 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig
Date: October 11, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Open de Roanne
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Roanne, France
Category: ATP 100 Challenger
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: € 145,250
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig preview
Home favorite and fifth seed, Hugo Gaston, will look to carry the local hopes forward as he takes on Matej Dodig in the semifinal of the 2025 Open de Roanne.
Gaston's season has been a poor one, with few good results at the Challenger level. Even though the Frenchman has not made it past the second round at any of the Tour-level events, he has won a Challenger title at Rennes and made a decent quarterfinal run at the Phoenix Challenger.
At the Open de Roanne, Gaston started with a confident 7-5, 6-3 win over Norwegian qualifier, Viktor Durasovic, after which he had to win a tough three-set match against Borna Gojo, winning 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5. In the quarterfinals, he faced a stern test from an in-form Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to reach his second Challenger semifinal this year.
Having been active mostly on the Challenger Tour this season, Matej Dodig has played over forty clay-court matches out of the total 53 matches he has played this year. The Croatian had an excellent outing at the Trieste Challenger, where he won the title as a qualifier, going on a seven-match win streak.
At Roanne, Dodig had an impressive showing in the first two matches, as he won 6-4, 6-4 against former Top 30 player Christopher Eubanks in the first round, and then won 6-3, 6-4 over eighth seed Francesco Passaro in the second round. In the quarterfinals, he got a win via retirement against Dominic Stricker, reaching his third Challenger semifinal this year.
Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players.
Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig prediction
In his three completed matches at Roanne, Gaston has served impressively, winning 77 percent of his first-serve points and serving only two double faults in three matches. He has broken his opponent's serve six times in the tournament, while his own serve has been broken only once.
Dodig has won 82 percent of his first serve points with an equally impressive 63 percent win rate behind his second serve. On the return, he has a 53 percent break point conversion, while getting his own serve broken five times.
Both players are serving well, and therefore, tiebreaks might be in play to decide the winner. In crunch situations, Gaston might have the edge as the crowd support will be behind the Frenchman.
Pick- Gaston to win in three sets
Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig betting tips
Tip 1: Result- Gaston to win
Tip 2: One set to go to a tiebreaker
Tip 3: Match to go over 22 games