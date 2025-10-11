Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Open de Roanne 2025

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig

Date: October 11, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Open de Roanne

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Roanne, France

Category: ATP 100 Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: € 145,250

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig preview

Gaston in action (Getty)

Home favorite and fifth seed, Hugo Gaston, will look to carry the local hopes forward as he takes on Matej Dodig in the semifinal of the 2025 Open de Roanne.

Ad

Trending

Gaston's season has been a poor one, with few good results at the Challenger level. Even though the Frenchman has not made it past the second round at any of the Tour-level events, he has won a Challenger title at Rennes and made a decent quarterfinal run at the Phoenix Challenger.

At the Open de Roanne, Gaston started with a confident 7-5, 6-3 win over Norwegian qualifier, Viktor Durasovic, after which he had to win a tough three-set match against Borna Gojo, winning 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5. In the quarterfinals, he faced a stern test from an in-form Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to reach his second Challenger semifinal this year.

Ad

Having been active mostly on the Challenger Tour this season, Matej Dodig has played over forty clay-court matches out of the total 53 matches he has played this year. The Croatian had an excellent outing at the Trieste Challenger, where he won the title as a qualifier, going on a seven-match win streak.

At Roanne, Dodig had an impressive showing in the first two matches, as he won 6-4, 6-4 against former Top 30 player Christopher Eubanks in the first round, and then won 6-3, 6-4 over eighth seed Francesco Passaro in the second round. In the quarterfinals, he got a win via retirement against Dominic Stricker, reaching his third Challenger semifinal this year.

Ad

Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players.

Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hugo Gaston TBD TBD TBD Matej Dodig TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig prediction

In his three completed matches at Roanne, Gaston has served impressively, winning 77 percent of his first-serve points and serving only two double faults in three matches. He has broken his opponent's serve six times in the tournament, while his own serve has been broken only once.

Dodig has won 82 percent of his first serve points with an equally impressive 63 percent win rate behind his second serve. On the return, he has a 53 percent break point conversion, while getting his own serve broken five times.

Ad

Both players are serving well, and therefore, tiebreaks might be in play to decide the winner. In crunch situations, Gaston might have the edge as the crowd support will be behind the Frenchman.

Pick- Gaston to win in three sets

Hugo Gaston vs Matej Dodig betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Gaston to win

Tip 2: One set to go to a tiebreaker

Tip 3: Match to go over 22 games

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More