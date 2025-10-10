Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Open de Roanne 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
Date: October 10, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Open de Roanne
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Roanne, France
Category: ATP 100 Challenger
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: € 145,250
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer preview
Fifth-seeded Hugo Gaston is on his way to the title at the 2025 Open de Roanne as he gets ready to face Norwegian youngster Nicolai Budkov Kjaer in the quarterfinals.
Winning the Rennes Challenger and reaching the quarterfinals of the Phoenix Challenger are the two previous best results for Gaston on the Challenger Tour. On the main Tour, the Frenchman has struggled in 2025, reaching only the second round of events such as the Australian Open, French Open, and Indian Wells, among others.
At the Open de Roanne, Gaston began his campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Norwegian qualifier Viktor Durasovic in the first round. He had a real fight in the second round, as he had to come back from a set down, to win 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 against Borna Gojo in the second round to reach his third Challenger quarterfinal of the season.
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer has played only a handful of events on the main Tour in 2025 without much success, but the Norwegian has been in excellent form on the Challenger Tour. He has won four Challenger titles in Glasgow, Tampere, Astana, and Le and has reached the final of an ITF event at Esch/Alzette.
At the Open de Roanne, Kjaer started off with a come-from-behind win against Vitaliy Sachko in the first round, winning 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4. He played another three-set match in the second round, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 over Henry Bernet to reach his ninth Challenger quarterfinal of the season.
Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer head-to-head
These two players have not met on the main Tour, but Kjaer won the only Challenger match 6-3, 6-4 at the Orleans Challenger this year.
Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer prediction
Gaston has had no success on hard courts on the main Tour as he has yet to reach a final on the surface. His only hard-court title on the Challenger Tour came at this very event in Roanne back in 2022, when he won against Henri Laaksonen in the final.
Kjaer has won three hard-court titles on the Challenger Tour, all of which have come this year. He entered the event in Roanne with a title win at the Open de Vendée, where he won against Patrick Kypson in the final.
Kjaer is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match as he has been in better form on the Challenger Tour this year, and is on the back of winning a title.
Pick- Kjaer to win in three sets
Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer betting tips
Tip 1: Result- Kjaer to win
Tip 2: Gaston to win a set
Tip 3: Match to go over 21 games