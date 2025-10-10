Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Open de Roanne 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer

Date: October 10, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Open de Roanne

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Roanne, France

Category: ATP 100 Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: € 145,250

Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer preview

In Picture: Gaston in action (Getty)

Fifth-seeded Hugo Gaston is on his way to the title at the 2025 Open de Roanne as he gets ready to face Norwegian youngster Nicolai Budkov Kjaer in the quarterfinals.

Winning the Rennes Challenger and reaching the quarterfinals of the Phoenix Challenger are the two previous best results for Gaston on the Challenger Tour. On the main Tour, the Frenchman has struggled in 2025, reaching only the second round of events such as the Australian Open, French Open, and Indian Wells, among others.

At the Open de Roanne, Gaston began his campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Norwegian qualifier Viktor Durasovic in the first round. He had a real fight in the second round, as he had to come back from a set down, to win 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 against Borna Gojo in the second round to reach his third Challenger quarterfinal of the season.

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer has played only a handful of events on the main Tour in 2025 without much success, but the Norwegian has been in excellent form on the Challenger Tour. He has won four Challenger titles in Glasgow, Tampere, Astana, and Le and has reached the final of an ITF event at Esch/Alzette.

At the Open de Roanne, Kjaer started off with a come-from-behind win against Vitaliy Sachko in the first round, winning 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4. He played another three-set match in the second round, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 over Henry Bernet to reach his ninth Challenger quarterfinal of the season.

Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer head-to-head

These two players have not met on the main Tour, but Kjaer won the only Challenger match 6-3, 6-4 at the Orleans Challenger this year.

Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hugo Gaston TBD TBD TBD Nicolai Budkov Kjaer TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer prediction

Gaston has had no success on hard courts on the main Tour as he has yet to reach a final on the surface. His only hard-court title on the Challenger Tour came at this very event in Roanne back in 2022, when he won against Henri Laaksonen in the final.

Kjaer has won three hard-court titles on the Challenger Tour, all of which have come this year. He entered the event in Roanne with a title win at the Open de Vendée, where he won against Patrick Kypson in the final.

Kjaer is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match as he has been in better form on the Challenger Tour this year, and is on the back of winning a title.

Pick- Kjaer to win in three sets

Hugo Gaston vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Kjaer to win

Tip 2: Gaston to win a set

Tip 3: Match to go over 21 games

