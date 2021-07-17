Hungarian Open 2021: Danielle Collins vs Anhelina Kalinina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Danielle Collins vs Anhelina Kalinina

Date: 17 July 2021

Tournament: Hungarian Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Bucharest, Hungary

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Approx. 5:30 pm local time, 3:30 pm GMT, 11:30 am ET

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Danielle Collins vs Anhelina Kalinina preview

Danielle Collins will take on familiar foe Anhelina Kalinina in the semifinals of the 2021 Hungarian Open on Saturday. Both women are bidding to reach their first-ever WTA final.

In the quarterfinals, Collins cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over qualifier Paula Ormaechea, while Kalinina defeated local favorite Panna Udvardy 6-4, 6-4.

Collins had a fairly strong start to the 2021 season. She reached the semifinals of the Phillip Island Trophy and made the last eight in Adelaide. But her progress was cut short as she underwent surgery for endometriosis.

After early losses at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the American has stormed into the semifinals in Budapest and will be hoping to secure an elusive WTA final berth.

Anhelina Kalinina

Her next opponent, Anhelina Kalinina, plies her trade mainly on the ITF circuit. She has bagged 14 ITF titles, three of which came this year.

Kalinina had managed just a single main draw win in 2021 until this week in Hungary, where she has scripted a turnaround in fortunes.

The World No. 95 upset third seed Bernarda Pera in the round of 16, and will fancy her chances against Danielle Collins.

Danielle Collins vs Anhelina Kalinina head-to-head

Danielle Collins and Anhelina Kalinina have met three times before, with the Ukrainian leading the head-to-head 2-1. Collins won their most recent meeting at Roland Garros in straight sets.

Danielle Collins vs Anhelina Kalinina prediction

Danielle Collins' comprehensive victory over Anhelina Kalinina just a month ago in Paris makes the American a heavy favorite in this match.

Both players have similar game styles; they like to slug it out from the back of the court and rarely venture forward.

Danielle Collins

Both players were strong on serve in their respective quarterfinal matches, winning around 63% of the points on first serve. But the Ukrainian was not very efficient on break points, winning just four of 11. Collins, on the other hand, converted five of the eight chances she earned.

The American will hope to produce a similar performance in the semifinal against Kalinina. As long as Collins maintains a decent level and avoids any mental lapses, she should be able to come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram