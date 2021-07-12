Hungarian Open 2021: Danielle Collins vs Martina Di Giuseppe preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Danielle Collins vs Martina Di Giuseppe

Date: 13 July 2021

Tournament: Hungarian Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Bucharest, Hungary

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Danielle Collins vs Martina Di Giuseppe preview

Second seed Danielle Collins will open her 2021 Hungarian Open campaign against Italian lucky loser Martina di Giuseppe on Tuesday.

Collins enters the tournament fresh off a quarterfinal finish at the German Open and will be keen to keep her run of good form going. The American could face some resistance from Di Giuseppe, who has already played a couple of matches in Budapest.

Martina Di Giuseppe

Di Giuseppe started off with a marathon three-set win over Brazil's Carolina Meligeni Alves. And while she came up short in her next match against Jaqueline Cristian, the Italian still managed to push her opponent all the way to a third-set tiebreaker.

Having entered the main draw as a lucky loser, she will look to make the most of the opportunity and pull off an upset.

Danielle Collins vs Martina Di Giuseppe head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Danielle Collins and Martina Di Giuseppe, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Danielle Collins vs Martina Di Giuseppe prediction

Collins will look to take control of the baseline exchanges.

Given the huge gulf in rankings and experience, Danille Collins will enter this contest as a firm favorite. The American will, however, need to be wary of Martina Di Giuseppe's tenacious game.

The Italian is extremely comfortable on clay, a surface where she has reached 14 ITF-level finals. Di Giuseppe relies on consistent groundstrokes and nimble footwork to extend rallies and wear her opponents down. She has troubled much higher-ranked players like Iga Swiatek and Margarita Gasparyan in the past.

Collins, meanwhile, plays an aggressive brand of baseline tennis and will look to take control of the match from the get-go. While clay isn't her favorite surface, she has still enjoyed a considerable amount of success on it.

Di Giuseppe could well cause a few problems for Collins with her consistent hitting, but if the American can maintain her focus and keep a check on the unforced errors, she should be able to power past her Italian opponent.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in two tight sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram