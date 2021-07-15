Hungarian Open 2021: Danielle Collins vs Paula Ormaechea preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Danielle Collins vs (Q) Paula Ormaechea

Date: 16 July 2021

Tournament: Hungarian Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Bucharest, Hungary

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Danielle Collins vs Paula Ormaechea preview

Second seed Danielle Collins will look to reach just her second semi-final of the season when she takes on Argentine qualifier Paula Ormaechea in the last eight of the Hungarian Open on Friday.

After taking a break from the tour to undergo a surgery for endometriosis, Collins has made a strong comeback. She won a couple of matches at Roland Garros before bowing out to Serena Williams in the third round. The American also reached the quarterfinals in Hamburg last week.

Seeded two at the claycourt event in Budapest, Collins made a fine start to her campaign with an effortless 6-2, 6-1 win over Italian lucky loser Martina di Giuseppe.

The 27-year-old then brushed aside the challenge of local hope Reka Luca Jani 7-5, 6-0 to seal a quarterfinal berth.

Paula Ormaechea

Collins's next opponent, Paula Ormaechea, reached a career-high 59 in the world in 2013, but is currently languishing at a lowly 255. She has a 20-11 win-loss record for the year, with most of her victories coming at the ITF level.

The Argentine has reached a couple of finals this year, one at the ITF $25,000 level and the other at a $15,000 category tournament.

But she has punched above her weight at the Hungarian Open, making it to the quarterfinals after coming through qualifying. With plenty of confidence under her belt, the 28-year-old will look to pull off a huge upset on Friday.

Danielle Collins vs Paula Ormaechea head-to-head

Danielle Collins and Paula Ormaechea have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Danielle Collins vs Paula Ormaechea prediction

Danielle Collins

By dint of her ranking and form, Danielle Collins is the favorite to come through this match. The American relies on big serves and aggressive groundstrokes to take charge of rallies from the baseline. If she can impose her brand of tennis from the get-go, she should have the edge in this contest.

That said, Ormaechea has already won four matches in this tournament and is acclimatized to the conditions. The Argentine also has the ability to blast winners off both wings and she will look to stay aggressive against Collins and force the American onto the back foot.

However, the American is much more consistent and as long as she keeps a check on her unforced errors, she should run away with the match.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

