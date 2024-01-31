"I always have bodyguards around me, I'm never walking around alone" - When Maria Sharapova dismissed concerns about stalker threat at Wimbledon

Apprehensions surrounded Maria Sharapova's presence at the 2005 Wimbledon Championships, as there were heightened concerns about a potential threat from an individual stalking her.

Second seed and defending champion, Sharapova, faced an unsettling situation ahead of her title defense at the grass court Major in 2005. Prior to her arrival in London, the All England Club took proactive measures by banning a man from the grounds who was suspected of stalking the Russian, having reportedly lunged at her during a tournament in Los Angeles. The organizers also notified the police of the potential threat.

However, when asked whether she was scared due to the stalker threat, Maria Sharapova nonchalantly revealed that she hadn't even been aware of the situation as she avoided the newspapers.

"I haven't heard about that. I don't read the papers or anything," she said during a pre-tournament press conference.

The Russian further conveyed her lack of fear regarding the stalker, attributing her sense of security at SW19 to the constant presence of bodyguards and people around her.

"No, I have five bodyguards walking around with me all the time. I feel secure. I'm always surrounded by people. You know, I feel safe, so...," Maria Sharapova said.

"Yeah, I do. Like I said, I'm always around someone. I'm always with somebody. I always feel safe. If I was worried every step I was taking, I don't think I would be walking around. I always have bodyguards around me wherever I feel I need them. But I'm never walking around alone. I always have a group of people walking around with me," she added.

Looking back at Maria Sharapova's Wimbledon 2004 triumph

Maria Sharapova defeated Serena Williams in the Wimbledon 2004 final

Maria Sharapova entered the 2004 Wimbledon Championships as the 13th seed, kicking off her campaign with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over qualifier Yuliya Beygelzimer.

She then defeated Anne Keothavong 6-4, 6-0 in the second round. The Russian progressed to the fourth round by claiming a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Daniela Hantuchova. She beat Amy Frazier 6-4, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals without dropping a set.

Sharapova triumphed over 11th seed Ai Sugiyama 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 to progress to the semifinals. She then upset fifth seed Lindsay Davenport 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-1, setting up a blockbuster title clash against two-time defending champion and top seed Serena Williams.

Maria Sharapova thwarted Williams' bid for a third consecutive Wimbledon title, stunning the American 6-1, 6-4 in the final to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title at just 17 years of age.

The Russian went on to win four more Major titles during her career. She triumphed at the 2006 US Open, clinching her second Grand Slam title. Subsequently, she emerged victorious at the Australian Open in 2008. Sharapova achieved the coveted career Grand Slam by winning the 2012 French Open title. She won her fifth and final Major title at Roland Garros in 2014.