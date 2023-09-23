"I always feel that desire, in a way, but then I go look in a mirror" - John McEnroe jokes about his potential return to tennis again

John McEnroe is on the sidelines at the 2023 Laver Cup, serving as the captain for Team World. However, that does not mean the competitive spirit has left the 64-year-old, who admitted that he still has the desire to get back on court every once in a while.

However, the seven-time Grand Slam champion quickly ruled out something like that happening, joking about how his desire to come back went away every time he looked at himself in the mirror and saw the color of his hair.

Even when playing doubles, McEnroe jokingly added thta he saw the balls come twice, which reminded the American that it was time for him to sit on the bench now.

"I always feel that desire, in a way, but then I go look in a mirror and I start with looking at the color of my hair, and I'm, like, How about doubles?" John McEnroe said with a smile at his press conference at the Laver Cup.

"Then I start to play doubles, and the balls come twice -- I can barely see them. Then I go, How about sitting on the bench?"

The former World No. 1 then spoke about his experience of leading the World team at the Laver Cup.

McEnroe said that he has enjoyed the event and that it excites him to be a part of an ever-changing roster that brings interesting characters every year.

"The short answer is yes. Obviously you're dealing with some people that I've dealt with before, but also some new people, which is fun, actually. You know, I really enjoy this event.

"It's one of my -- how often do I get to be part of something like this? I think you know from past experience that I love team events, you know, so it's been a big part of my career," John McEnroe said.

John McEnroe: "I see Bjorn Borg, you know, so it's pretty hard not to be excited"

John McEnroe

With Bjorn Borg serving as the captain of the opposite team at the Laver Cup, the American remarked that it's pretty difficult for him not to be excited.

At the same time, amidst all the excitement, John McEnroe emphasized that there's also some nervousness, which he doesn't consider a bad thing.

"So to be able to -- and then I look over to my right and I see Bjorn, you know, so it's pretty hard not to be excited, but it's impossible not to be nervous.

"That just not gonna happen. But that's part of what makes an event like this in sports so exciting and unpredictable," John McEnroe said.

Team World ended Day 1 of the 2023 Laver Cup with a 4-0 lead, marking the very first time they ended as the leaders at the end of the first day of proceedings.