"I always find it challenging trying to come up with different solutions against him" - Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of QF clash with Auger-Aliassime

Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame a spirited challenge from Lorenzo Sonego to advance to the last eight at the 2021 Western & Southern Open. The Greek needed two hours and 25 minutes to dispatch the fiery Italian 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Awaiting Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals is familiar foe Felix Auger-Aliassime, who cruised past Matteo Berrettini in his round of 16 match. Tsitsipas and Auger-Aliassime have met on six previous occasions, with the Greek leading the head-to-head 4-2.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Tsitsipas said that he has always found Auger-Aliassime a tricky opponent to play against, especially on hardcourts. The 23-year-old believes the Canadian's game is well-suited to the conditions in Cincinnati, but declared that he was "up for the challenge."

"[Felix] is someone that grew up playing on hard courts. I'm up for that challenge," Tsitsipas said. "He's someone that plays really well, and I always find it challenging trying to come up with different kind of patterns and solutions against him."

This will be the 7th meeting between Tsitsipas (R) and Auger-Aliassime.

Most of the matches between the two have been closely contested affairs, and Tsitsipas believes their upcoming quarterfinal could be decided by fine margins.

The second seed reckons the key for him would be to try and take control of the points early and find answers to his opponent's big serve.

"It's not that I find it easy playing against him. It's just, you know, few small moments that would determine the outcome of that match and details in which I was able to maybe, you know, kind of execute a better game plan than my opponent," Tsitsipas said on his past meetings against Auger-Aliassime.

"Well, his serve, for sure [is the biggest challenge]. He has one of the, I think on the tour, one of the best first few shots after the serve. Gotta stick to that and be 100% there when getting returns into play," the second seed added.

"It was a great showcase of fighting and kind of winning ugly" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his 3r win over Lorenzo Sonego

Tsitsipas in action against Lorenzo Sonego at the Western & Southern Open.

During the press conference, Tsitsipas also spoke about his hard-fought win over Lorenzo Sonego in the third round. The Greek described his performance as "a showcase of fighting and winning ugly."

Tsitsipas added that he was happy with his ability to find solutions to the challenges that were presented to him during the match.

"Things were not easy out there, and keeping the fight alive and going for an aggressive game style was the sort of thing that got me out of the situation that I was forced to face today," Tsitsipas said. "I think it was a great showcase of kind of fighting and kind of winning ugly at the same time."

"It was a match in which I had to find solutions all the time. Coming in, take the ball a bit more early, that is something that definitely helped me get a greater control of the game," he added.

