Chris Evert recently spoke on Caroline Wozniacki breaking up with golfer Rory McIlroy and said she was awed that the two were together for as long as they were.

Wozniacki and McIlroy dated from 2011-2014 and were even engaged. However, the couple broke up in 2014.

Speaking about their split, Chris Evert likened the situation to the time when she dated Jimmy Connors, saying that two players couldn't see each other if both were in their prime and wanted to be No. 1 in their respective sport. She also expressed being in awe of Wozniacki and McIlroy's relationship lasting as long as it did.

"I look back at Jimmy and I. To look at two players that are in the prime of their career and are striving to be No. 1, [you] don't see each other. I mean, I was married in my 20s to my tennis. That was the only way I could put all my emotions and energies into that goal. I was in awe that it (McIlroy and Wozniacki's relationship) worked as long as it did," Chris Evert said as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I can't believe it. They must be just different kind of people. I understand 100 per cent, you're married to your career. You're using your emotions. You're using the mental capacity that you have. You're putting everything into it. That's what it takes to be the best," the American added.

Chris Evert was the first-ever WTA World No. 1

Chris Evert with Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals

Chris Evert is among the greatest tennis players and had a stellar career during which she was the World No. 1 for a total of 260 weeks.

The American was the first woman to be at the top of the WTA rankings since its inception in 1975. She was No. 1 for 25 weeks before Evonne Goolagong Cawley replaced her for just two weeks.

Evert's longest spell at the top of the WTA rankings was 113 weeks from May 10, 1976 to July 9, 1978. She was dethroned by Martina Navratilova and the two often battled for the No. 1 spot. Evert's last spell at the top of the rankings was from October 28, 1985 to November 24, 1985.

The American won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and holds the record for the most number of French Open crowns (7) by a woman.